Get out of the Kitchen – Where to Eat in Charlotte for a delicious 2021 Thanksgiving Dinner. Thanksgiving is just around the corner and we could not be more excited. Nothing beats getting away from work to spend some much-needed relaxation time with your loved ones. Whether you are getting together with your close friends for a Friendsgiving celebration or you simply find yourself not wanting to spend all day in the kitchen cooking, these Charlotte restaurants have holiday menu options aplenty for you to delight in without the stress of burning the bird.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO