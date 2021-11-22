Skift Aviation Forum Video: The Future of Transportation Revenue Management

The City of Hilliard is seeking someone with a passion for helping us move into the future – on four wheels, two wheels, by foot, and by hoverboard, if necessary!. We are hiring a Transportation Asset Manager to join our Transportation and Mobility Department. This person – preferably experienced in Civil Engineering, Construction Management, Construction Materials, or an Engineering-related field – will oversee the planning, design, and construction associated with capital upgrades to our streets, curbs, sidewalks, curb ramps, trails, and traffic control devices.
