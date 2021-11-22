Skift Aviation Forum Video: The Future of Transportation Revenue Management

What do you think of when you think of retirement?. Perhaps you picture yourself digging your feet into warm sand while holding a piña colada, and/or envisioning more free time to pursue that dream project you’ve always put off. Perhaps the thought of retirement simply makes you cringe; after all, you’ve been devoted to an endeavor your entire professional life, and still find meaning in the work. Whatever retirement experience you have in mind, there’s no right or wrong way to do it. The truth is, we’re constantly reinventing ourselves as we go, and that’s part of the beauty of life.

