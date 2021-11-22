ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skift Aviation Forum Video: The Future of Transportation Revenue Management

By FLYR + Skift
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video conversation from the 2021 Skift Aviation Forum, we hear from...

95.3 MNC

Indiana Ag Policy Forum to Focus on Supply Chain, Transportation Disruptions

The impact to agriculture created by supply chain disruptions, transportation issues, and infrastructure issues will be the topic of conversation Thursday in Fishers at the 2021 Indiana Ag Policy Forum presented by the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Growers Association. Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, will be one of the featured speakers.
AGRICULTURE
Hotel Online

3 Winning Revenue Management Strategies, Plus New Skills for Hoteliers

Revenue management (RM) is concerned with maximizing the revenue performance of an asset by setting different prices and optimizing inventory availability according to the predicted demand. Therefore, one of the key principles of RM lies in the company’s ability to forecast demand, which has been greatly impaired as a result of COVID-19’s unprecedented impact on hotel occupancy and rates. Therefore, revenue managers will need a new set of skills, built on analytical thinking and cognitive flexibility, to maintain the effectiveness of their decision-making in light of greater industry volatility.
ECONOMY
SKIFT

Amex GBT Tests New Model With Bizzabo for Virtual Meeting Bookings

Rather than buy technology, the agency’s meeting division has struck a new type of commercial deal with the fast-growing meeting software firm Bizzabo to tap into virtual meetings. A big bet that those meetings will be here to stay. American Express Global Business Travel has debuted a new financial partnership...
TECHNOLOGY
SKIFT

3 Digital Transformation Strategies for Travel’s Recovery

Traveler sentiment has fundamentally changed following the pandemic, and the industry needs to stay in sync with these shifts. Travel companies with a digital-first mindset are best placed to recognize, address, and profit from the opportunities emerging from whatever the new normal turns out to be. Digital-first is a familiar...
TRAVEL
SKIFT

Skift Aviation Forum Video: How Travel Fintech Can Increase Spend Beyond Bookings

In this video conversation from the 2021 Skift Aviation Forum, we hear from Dakota Smith, Chief Strategy Officer, Hopper Cloud, about how the company’s expanding suite of flexible trip protection products offers consumers added peace of mind plus new revenue opportunities for the aviation sector. Hopper | Cloud.
TRAVEL
wealthmanagement.com

Independent Digital Ecosystems Are the Future of Wealth Management

Ask any advisor and they’ll tell you the No. 1 complaint they have about their technology solutions is that they don’t work well together and, as a result, require manual intervention throughout their processes and workflows. Because of this, many firms are running out of capacity, can’t scale and are leaving growth opportunities on the table.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Future of Organizational Risk and Resilience Management Is Here

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021-- Risk and Resilience BPM amazed the delegations at the International Organizational Resilience Awards ( www.organizationalresilienceawards.com ) as they launched their Risk and Resilience 360° software, the world’s first Enterprise Risk and Resilience solution infused with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The fully customizable Risk and Resilience 360° software ensures organizations are always ahead of the horizon.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Report: Flawed data management leads to lost revenue for most companies

According to a new report by Fivetran and Wakefield Research, 85% of data leaders surveyed say flawed data management leads to poor decision-making and lost revenue. Overall, the results provide a detailed look at where these data management processes are failing and why data and analytics leaders are struggling to keep up.
MARKETS
phocuswire.com

VIDEO: SPACs and the future of travel investing

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the travel industry witnessed a frenzy of businesses planning to go public via special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Big names in Asia, such as Grab, and smaller, newer entities in other locations such as Sonder and HomeToGo, jumped on board with sponsor/investor companies to seek a listing on the public markets.
MARKETS
SKIFT

Skift Recovery Index: October 2021 Highlights

This report highlights the latest insights from the Skift Recovery Index. The index covers travel’s performance since January 2020, up to and including October 2021. The Skift Recovery Index is a real-time measure of where the travel industry at large — and the core verticals within it — stands in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides the travel industry with a powerful tool for strategic planning, of utmost importance in this uncertain business climate.
LIFESTYLE
Black Enterprise

The New Way to Retire: Start a Digital Business

What do you think of when you think of retirement?. Perhaps you picture yourself digging your feet into warm sand while holding a piña colada, and/or envisioning more free time to pursue that dream project you’ve always put off. Perhaps the thought of retirement simply makes you cringe; after all, you’ve been devoted to an endeavor your entire professional life, and still find meaning in the work. Whatever retirement experience you have in mind, there’s no right or wrong way to do it. The truth is, we’re constantly reinventing ourselves as we go, and that’s part of the beauty of life.
TravelDailyNews.com

ACI World and International Transport Forum agree to enhanced cooperation

CANCUN – At the Airports Council International (ACI) Latin America and Caribbean/World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition, ACI World and the International Transport Forum (ITF) at the OECD have exchanged Letters of Cooperation that will enable increased collaboration between the two organizations. As the airport industry looks to rebuild...
LIFESTYLE
hilliardohio.gov

Now Hiring: Transportation Asset Manager

The City of Hilliard is seeking someone with a passion for helping us move into the future – on four wheels, two wheels, by foot, and by hoverboard, if necessary!. We are hiring a Transportation Asset Manager to join our Transportation and Mobility Department. This person – preferably experienced in Civil Engineering, Construction Management, Construction Materials, or an Engineering-related field – will oversee the planning, design, and construction associated with capital upgrades to our streets, curbs, sidewalks, curb ramps, trails, and traffic control devices.
TRAFFIC
TravelDailyNews.com

Duetto and Design Hotels partner to deliver revenue management Solutions to Boutique Hotels

SAN FRANCISCO - Duetto, hospitality’s innovative software as a service provider of revenue strategy solutions, has been selected by Design Hotels as its Preferred Vendor for revenue solutions for its independent hotel property members. The partnership agreement enables Design Hotels members to contract with Duetto for its GameChanger application for...
INDUSTRY
top1000funds.com

Portfolios of the future focus on risk management

Being ready for anything, a focus on risk management, using more leverage and opportunities in technology are key characteristics of the portfolio of the future according to investors who spoke at the Fiduciary Investors Symposium recently. Resilience and risk management, exposure to digitization and climate opportunities, and a keen eye...
MARKETS
The Independent

UK to focus on hydrogen-powered transport to decarbonise aviation, says transport secretary

The UK is to focus on developing hydrogen-powered transport in order to decarbonise air travel, according to the transport secretary.Speaking at the Expo 2020 Dubai, Grant Shapps announced plans for an innovation centre in partnership with the United Arab Emirates, where the focus will be technologies that can reduce emissions for the aviation and shipping industries.“The biggest challenge is decarbonising international transport,” said Mr Shapps at a future travel forum at the UK pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which was postponed from last year due to the pandemic.“One of our priorities will be to promote different forms of hydrogen-powered transport...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
knowtechie.com

Can the electric scooter become the transport of the future and change the urban environment?

The easiest way to describe these devices is as scooters that ride themselves thanks to an electric motor and a battery. Modern electric scooters can reach speeds of up to about 20 miles per hour, and one battery charge lasts on average 20-30 miles. It is easy to operate them: if you turn one of the handles, the scooter accelerates, if you press the brake lever, the device slows down.
BICYCLES

