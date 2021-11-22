ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Marissa’s “The Motion” was engineered with dancers in mind

By Lost Boy Entertainment
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen JoJo Marissa debuted her new single “The Motion,” she stunned everyone. The song went on to become a massive smash on several music charts. As a consequence of the song, Marissa has established herself...

Artist 99 Rus Takes Us Behind The Scenes of His Music Creations

Music has often been referred to as the purest form of communication and one that has no boundaries. Whether in the gym, taking a stroll in the park, or at work, it’s quite normal to see someone listening to music. Music not only helps us process our emotions, but it also helps soothe our soul. But have you ever wondered what goes into creating music?
How Ritchelli Rodriguez Uses His Soulful Music to Speak to Millions

There is no higher accomplishment for a musician than to inspire a vast audience through their melodies. At least, this is what music sensation Ritchelli Rodriguez believes. This amazing young man is uniting people from all walks of life and is firmly convinced of the power of music. In his...
Experience luxury like royals with Sean Perich’s new single “Respected”

Sean Perich, a relatively new musician to the music world, has quickly made a name for himself with the release of his new tune, “Respected.” The song has become a big hit, with fans complimenting how enjoyable it is to hear. It has acquired quite a following in just a few weeks after its launch.
Towering Musical Artist O.O.A.K. is Turning Heads

One of a Kind is a new find for us and he enters the music industry at a time when it’s been experiencing a steady stream of artists who enter with stars in their eyes in a bid to make it to the top, but unfortunately only a few are able to reach their desired destination as the field is fiercely competitive and only the best of the lot survive and make it in the long run.
“Read My Mind” is like a looking glass constructed by Shawn Khares

“Read My Mind” has outperformed all expectations and set new streaming records. As a consequence of this song, Shawn’s name has been well-known, and his career has taken off. His name is now well-known around the world. Shawn released an EP with three songs this year. Each of these songs...
Friday Night Spotlight: Joel Jungle

Born & raised in South Ozone Park in Queens, NY, Joel Jungle is the latest name you should know in a long Uber-talented list of amazing artists from the hip hop mecca of Queens. Being inspired and growing up on the Old-School hip hop of the ’80s and ’90s, this love is what fueled Mr. Jungle in his younger years to start practicing and fine-tuning his love of music into a craft that would lead him on the path of musical greatness and stardom that he is currently traversing.
Son Ceasar Unveils ‘Certified’ Visuals

Chicago lyrical chopper, Son Ceasar is slaying the streams with non-stop new music! Since the 7th grade he’s aspired to become one of the hottest artists. As a result, he decided to pursue it as a career and we are not disappointed. In fact, Son began writing in high school...
“Insyde” the Industry: Insyde’s Meteoric Success

There are many entertainers and artists competing in the industry nowadays. Only the best and most determined will break through the noise into mainstream popularity. Insyde is one of these artists, he has an unrivaled work ethic and a mind-blowing passion for his music and his brand. Insyde started off...
Vibe

Maxwell Lights Up The Soul Train Stage As The 2021 Legend Award Recipient

Living legend, Maxwell, received the highest honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Not only was the 48-year-old honored with the Legend Award, but he’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.  The soulful, eternal heartthrob performed sultry renditions of his timeless classics, including “Till The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Bad Habits,” and “Lifetime.” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” immediately had the entire crowd on its feet and dancing in their chairs before slowing things down with his newest single, “Off.” The crowd then sang and swayed to “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” closing out the melodic performance. Presented by Jazmine...
Royal.T Releases New Single ‘RollerCoaster’

Royal.T releases his brand new single, ‘RollerCoaster‘. Drawing on a plethora of influences, such as soul music, gospel, reggae and rap, Royal.T has crafted a primarily Hip-hop track that is incredibly reminiscent of artists such as T-Pain and Young Thug. Favouring their wavy vibes, this artist studies the genres that...
Lift yourself up with Tasha Flynn’s new track “IDKY”

With the release of her brand-new song “IDKY,” Tasha Flynn, a well-known artist, has astonished the globe. The music took everyone by surprise. Nobody, certainly not Tasha Flynn, expected a song like that. Despite her reputation for inventiveness, no one expected her to make such great music. One of Tasha’s...
Vibe

T-Pain Says It’s “Super Disturbing” How Artists Seek “Momentary Popularity”

T-Pain has no problem being vocal about independent artists and the music industry. Back in July, he angrily vented about rappers not being innovative and original especially when it comes to creating and sending new music. “Stop sending me this bulls**t! And then get mad when I don’t like it,” he expressed. The Nappy Boy artist later took to social media amid criticism and tweeted, “I [understand] not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb s**t like ‘he just mad because he ain’t got no hits.’ I’m in all different...
asapland.com

Megan Thee Stallion Posts Photo of Her Gunshot Wound, Makes New Statement

Megan Three Stallion did post a photo stating her past experience of suffering from a gunshot wound last month when she was out with rapper Tory Lanez. Recently, Megan Three removes the photo that she did the post on her Instagram handle of the alleged gunshot wound that she did suffer on July 12. It seems like Megan is making a new statement by deleting the past photo of her gunshot wound. If you want to have a look at what she captioned the photo, then you can look at it below.
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
Billboard

Cardi B Shares Photo of Her Spacious New York Mansion

Have you ever sat down and thought, "Hmm, what is Cardi B buying lately?" Well, wonder no more because on Tuesday (Nov. 2) the rapper shared a picture of her empty New York mansion on Instagram along with details about how and why the big purchase happened. The 29-year-old rapper...
TMZ.com

Gorilla Glue Girl Records Song About Ordeal, Snubbed by Nicki Minaj

'Gorilla Glue Girl' is sticking it to us with more chatter about her hair fiasco -- only now, she's doing it with a beat, and she's recorded it ... notably without an assist from Nicki Minaj. Tessica Brown is releasing her very own track, remixing snippets from her original viral...
Outsider.com

‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Star Ty Pennington Gets Married at Under-Construction Home

There was just something about early 2000’s TV that made a lasting impression. Sure, it could be cheesy, but it was also wholesome and frankly educational, too. Even knee-deep in sewage or elbows-deep inside cattle, Mike Rowe kept us entertained while dropping some blue-collar knowledge with his “Dirty Jobs.” Then, in the realm of home remodeling, we had Ty Pennington. Remember him? He brought us “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
