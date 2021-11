If Alexander Zverev’s performance this weekend is any indication, a lot can be expected from the world No 3 player in 2022. The German beat the top two players in consecutive matches to earn his second title at the ATP Finals. After eliminating the No 1 Novak Djokovic over three sets in the semi-finals, Zverev put on a dominant performance in the final on Sunday, beating the world No 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO