Eight individuals residing at a nursing facility in Connecticut were not able to wait for their scheduled booster shots against COVID-19. According to reports, the eight Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center residents that tested positive for COVID-19 also have underlying health issues. At least 78 other residents and staff tested positive for the deadly virus weeks ago even though they were already fully vaccinated, but most are fully recovered.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO