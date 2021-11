Target: Village of Canajoharie, New York Mayor Jeff Baker. Goal: Allow man with disability to keep legally registered emotional support pig. Wyverne Flatt’s emotional support pig, Ellie, is a major contributor in helping him to overcome severe anxiety issues. However, the Village of Canajoharie, New York is trying to force him to get rid of her, even though doing so is discriminatory under the Fair and Equal Housing Act. It is important that Ellie stay with her owner to better ensure people with disabilities will continue to be treated equally under the law.

CANAJOHARIE, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO