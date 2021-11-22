ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overload current-control module features super-thin form factor

By Lee Teschler
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upgrade of the LOCC-Box module allows completely tool-free installation in the control cabinet. Instead of the cage clamps that are usually used, LÜTZE uses the future-oriented Push-In technology and therefore offers a much greater clamp gauge. Conductor gauges up to 2.5 mm² with and without ferrules are possible and can...

How to design an ESC module for drone motor control

The ability to control the motors’ speed and rotation is the design key of drones, making the electronic speed control (ESC) module an added value and a fundamental part of a drone. In this article, we will look at the key elements to consider when designing an ESC module and the market’s development solutions. The design of an ESC requires a careful evaluation and analysis of characteristics that can be summarized as follows:
Polymega Base Unit Console with attached EM05 Ultra Element Module, and RC05 Ultra Retro Controller.

Polymega™ HD Modular Game Console Releases, Reveals N64 Support with EM05 Ultra Element Module Set. PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With mass shipments having started in September and thousands of customers having now received their consoles, Playmaji, Inc. today announced the development of a new, 5th module in their lineup of compatible Element Module Sets for Polymega™ – the world's first HD modular game console. Anticipated to release in 2022, EM05 Ultra Element Module Set owners will be able to play original N64 game cartridges on their Polymega systems region free, using either OEM controllers or the included Polymega Ultra Retro Controller, a new collaboration between Playmaji and Retro-Bit Gaming based on their popular Wireless Tribute64 pad. The EM05 Ultra Element Module Set also includes 4 controller ports on the front of the module, perfect for multiplayer-centric games.
Flush-mount pushbutton features shallow mounting depth, stylish design

The MSS Metal Line Switch is a flush-mount pushbutton with a very shallow mounting depth and stylish design. Sporting a multi-color side-ring illumination, the MSS provides the user with visual feedback from the side in addition to the front. The greater coverage allows for lateral status indication, which may be especially desired from a distance. Non-illuminated versions are also designed to provide visual indication with a colored bezel.
CrossSync PHY interposer supports PCIe 5.0 in CEM form factor

New interposer brings CrossSync PHY capability to the CEM specification form factor at the full PCIe 5.0 rate of 32 GT/s. It includes probing points for reference clock, sideband signal, and power rail voltage and current monitoring, in addition to data signals for the protocol analyzer. Teledyne LeCroy has announced...
Two new groov EPIC I/O modules for power monitoring and universal I/Oare

Learn about two new I/O modules just announced for the groov EPIC controller. Two highly anticipated groov EPIC modules are here: the 3-phase power monitoring module with 64 channels of data (!), and the highly flexible, software-configurable multifunction, multi-signal module. These new modules can take your system to another level of efficiency and another step closer to your digital transformation goals.
Zwipe launches a two-factor authentication solution for data center access control

Zwipe launched a two-factor authentication solution for access control based on its biometric authentication technology platform. The global access control market is valued at USD 7.65 billion and is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2026. . Entering the access control market, Zwipe announces collaborations with several well-known companies in...
First Look at Rivian R1T’s Alexa-activated frunk control features

A recent video of an R1T owner showing his truck’s Alexa frunk control feature hints that Amazon might be more than an investor at Rivian. The e-commerce giant could contribute some of its technology to households across the United States to Rivian vehicles, starting with Alexa. Over the weekend, Rivian...
New Xbox update includes accessibility tags and improved controller features

The Xbox November update is here, and it features some pretty exciting updates for Xbox controllers. Cross-device play has been greatly improved, and now you can switch your wireless controller’s connection from a console to another device with just the press of a button. With the company leaning into more...
Apple Tightly Controls Apple Wallet Digital ID Feature

Newly obtained documents have shed some light on agreements between Apple and state governments about storing digital IDs in Apple Wallet on the iPhone. Apple is shown to have tight control over the feature’s rollout. Digital ID in Apple Wallet will initially rollout in a handful of U.S. states, including...
EXAIR’s new 1/4 NPT HollowStream liquid atomizing spray nozzle

EXAIR’s new 1/4 NPT HollowStream liquid atomizing spray nozzle provides a hollow cone spray pattern for pressurized liquids. They are applied to solve cooling, cleaning, foam breaking, rinsing, and dust suppression applications for industry. The tangential flow design is vaneless, with wide-open internal features to resist clogging while producing a uniform distribution in a ring pattern with medium to large droplets. Their right-angle design is compact and works well with liquids containing particulate. Liquid operating pressure is up to 250 PSI.
Omicron doctor says symptoms completely different to Delta and most cases are only ‘mild’

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
Declining Eyesight Could Be Given a Boost by Short Morning Doses of Seeing Red

A short burst of red light in the morning has been shown to improve declining eyesight, researchers report, potentially providing a simple, safe, and easy-to-use treatment for keeping our eyes sharper as we head into old age. In tests on 20 participants exposed to three minutes of 670 nanometer deep red light in the morning between 8 am and 9 am eyesight improved by 17 percent and lasted (at a lower level) a week on average. In some of the volunteers, the improvement was as much as 20 percent. This link between long wavelength red light and improving vision matches up with...
HEALTH
Gulfstream to Feature Thales Flight Control Computers on G400 and G800

Thales has confirmed that it will be supplying the latest version of its flight control computers to Gulfstream for their G400 and G800 business jets. Gulfstream revealed the two all-new aircraft types, the large cabin G400 and what will become the longest-range aircraft in the company's history, the G800—during an Oct. 5 live-streamed ceremony from its Savannah, Georgia headquarters. Both aircraft are keeping the Symmetry flight deck, data concentration network and active control side sticks that were also featured on the G500, G600 and G700.
Skin Microbiome Modulators Market Size, Current and Future | Research Informatic

Research Informatic announces the release of the Skin Microbiome Modulators market research report. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years.When compiling this all-encompassing Skin Microbiome Modulators research report, each and every market parameter is taken into account, resulting in precise and accurate market data. The Market report offers remarkable data in Life Science industry's growth parameters, the current state of the market in terms of analysis of possible economic situations, and macroeconomic analysis.
Smart devices are listening to more than our words

This episode was originally published May 17, 2021. Picture this: You’re not feeling so hot and you say to your smart speaker, “Robot, I’m hungry,” and you cough. And the device says, “Would you like a recipe for chicken soup?” And then, “By the way, would you like to order cough drops with one-hour delivery?”
