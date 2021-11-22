Overload current-control module features super-thin form factor

Polymega™ HD Modular Game Console Releases, Reveals N64 Support with EM05 Ultra Element Module Set. PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With mass shipments having started in September and thousands of customers having now received their consoles, Playmaji, Inc. today announced the development of a new, 5th module in their lineup of compatible Element Module Sets for Polymega™ – the world's first HD modular game console. Anticipated to release in 2022, EM05 Ultra Element Module Set owners will be able to play original N64 game cartridges on their Polymega systems region free, using either OEM controllers or the included Polymega Ultra Retro Controller, a new collaboration between Playmaji and Retro-Bit Gaming based on their popular Wireless Tribute64 pad. The EM05 Ultra Element Module Set also includes 4 controller ports on the front of the module, perfect for multiplayer-centric games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO