Chewy Matches Customer Donations In Honor Of Giving Tuesday, Surpassing $30M In Total Donations For 2021

Chewy, Inc. ("Chewy") (CHWY) - Get Chewy, Inc. Class A Report, a leading online destination for pet parents and partners, announced today a new campaign to support shelters and rescues across the country in partnership with customers during the season of giving. In honor of Giving Tuesday, Chewy has committed to matching up to $2 Million of customer donations made through a shelter or rescue's Wish List between November 24-30, 2021. A donation of matching value will then be distributed in partnership with Greater Good Charities to animal welfare organizations nationwide, giving Chewy customers the opportunity to donate once and give twice.

Chewy's Wish List feature allows any non-profit shelter or rescue in the United States to curate a list of items they need, which is then made available to millions of pet parents who can donate these items and have them delivered directly to the doorstep of the organization. With this campaign, Chewy is giving pet parents everywhere the chance to double their donations and be a part of the more than $30 Million in total donations of pet food, supplies, and products provided to shelters and rescues this year as part of the company's Chewy Gives Back program.

"This time of year provides an excellent opportunity to partner with our customers to make a difference in the lives of shelter and rescue pets across the country. With so many animal welfare organizations in critical need of basic necessities, we wanted to provide an experience for pet parents to help fulfill those needs in a meaningful and personalized way," said Mita Malhotra, Vice President of Chewy Health and Shelters.

"We are extremely grateful for this partnership with Chewy that allows us to help thousands of homeless pets and the people that care for them," said Liz Baker, Chief Executive Officer for Greater Good Charities. "Chewy's Wish List feature makes it easy for nonprofits around the country—including ours—to help save shelter pets in need. And the matching donation will provide millions of dollars in additional impact to animal welfare organizations nationwide, just when it is most needed."

Chewy's philanthropic efforts help ensure that shelter and rescue organizations facing challenging circumstances have basic necessities, such as meals and supplies for the pets in their care. With the help of partners and animal welfare organizations, Chewy's donations have provided pet food, healthcare supplies, and other essential products to pets in need nationwide.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities, is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $350 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided over $28 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006287/en/