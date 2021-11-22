ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIZIO To Participate In The Stephens 23rd Annual Investment Conference On December 3, 2021

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) today announced that Michael O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer, Platform+, will participate in a fireside chat at The Stephens 23rd Annual Investment Conference on December 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Events section of VIZIO's Investor Relations website at https://investors.vizio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the event.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO's platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005402/en/

