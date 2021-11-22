Trivago Sees Resurgence Of Thanksgiving Travel In The U.S.

Reveals top three travel destinations

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY -- November 22, 2021 - The Big Apple, Sin City and everyone's favorite theme park are on the Thanksgiving menu for holiday travelers, according to new data from trivago N.V. (TRVG) - Get trivago N.V. Sponsored ADR Class A Report, a leading global accommodation search platform. After mining the platform's U.S. searches around the Thanksgiving holiday, trivago found that consumers are in fact traveling again which is consistent with airline bookings leading up to the holiday.

The top three holiday destinations include New York, home to one of the world's most famous Thanksgiving Day parades; gambling and entertainment mecca Las Vegas; and Orlando, America's theme park capital with a significant increase in search traffic. In addition, the data revealed an increased appetite for travel to more suburban and rural destinations.

In the week leading up to Thanksgiving, trivago saw a 35% increase in related search traffic with an average length of stay of three to four nights. Interestingly, the most common day for arrivals in on the Thanksgiving holiday itself.

Finally, search traffic indicated an increase in international destinations including the UAE, UK and Mexico while there was also a decrease in interest in visits to Turkey, Italy and the Dominican Republic.

