New York City, NY

Trivago Sees Resurgence Of Thanksgiving Travel In The U.S.

By GlobeNewswire
 6 days ago

Reveals top three travel destinations

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY -- November 22, 2021 - The Big Apple, Sin City and everyone's favorite theme park are on the Thanksgiving menu for holiday travelers, according to new data from trivago N.V. (TRVG) - Get trivago N.V. Sponsored ADR Class A Report, a leading global accommodation search platform. After mining the platform's U.S. searches around the Thanksgiving holiday, trivago found that consumers are in fact traveling again which is consistent with airline bookings leading up to the holiday.

The top three holiday destinations include New York, home to one of the world's most famous Thanksgiving Day parades; gambling and entertainment mecca Las Vegas; and Orlando, America's theme park capital with a significant increase in search traffic. In addition, the data revealed an increased appetite for travel to more suburban and rural destinations.

In the week leading up to Thanksgiving, trivago saw a 35% increase in related search traffic with an average length of stay of three to four nights. Interestingly, the most common day for arrivals in on the Thanksgiving holiday itself.

Finally, search traffic indicated an increase in international destinations including the UAE, UK and Mexico while there was also a decrease in interest in visits to Turkey, Italy and the Dominican Republic.

About trivago trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of March 31, 2020, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 4.5 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries. Contacts:Press Contact: Stephanie Lowenthal, stephanie.lowenthal@trivago.com Forward looking statementsThis press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For additional information factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.As used herein, references to "we", "us", the "company", or "trivago", or similar terms shall mean trivago N.V. and, as the context requires, its subsidiaries

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

