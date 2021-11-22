ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Adhera Therapeutics Receives Notice Of Allowance For New Canadian Patent Covering MLR-1019 For Dyskinesia And Related Disorders

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Baton Rouge, LA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: ATRX) ("Adhera" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that a new Canadian patent has been issued for MLR-1019 (armesocarb), a drug licensed by the Company from Melior Discovery ("Melior") company Melior Pharmaceuticals II, LLC ("Melior 2"). Melior has received a Notice of Allowance from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for the patent, titled, "Methods of Treating Dyskinesia and Related Disorders."

The patent estate protecting MLR-1019 domestically and internationally now consists of 13 issued patents (Canada, 3 in U.S., Europe Union, Australia, Chinese, Eurasia, Israel, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, and Hong Kong) and 6 pending patents (U.S., Japan, Brazil, South Korea, New Zealand, and Singapore).

Adhera intends to develop MLR-1019 as a new class of drug for Parkinson's disease (PD) and, to the best of the Company's knowledge, as the only drug candidate designed to address both movement and non-movement symptoms of PD. Armesocarb is the active enantiomer in mesocarb, a drug marketed in Europe for 37 years for various psychiatric and central nervous system indications. Based upon previous work conducted by Melior 2, a clear understanding of MLR-1019's mechanism of action, abundant pre-clinical research and decades of clinical data on mesocarb, which is chemically related to armesocarb, Adhera intends to initiate a Phase 2a clinical trial in an Eastern European jurisdiction where mesocarb still has marketing registration. The Company will undertake a parallel process in the U.S. with Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies. Adhera believes that the comprehensive historical data in combination with new data from clinical trials in Europe will facilitate an accelerated development pathway in the U.S.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying advanced drug candidates that may qualify for accelerated developmental pathways. The Company has licensed two drug candidates, MLR-1019 and MLR-1023, from the Melior Discovery family of companies. Adhera is developing MLR-1023 (tolimidone) as a new drug for Type I diabetes with a focus on C-peptide positive patients. Adhera also has exclusive rights to develop MLR-1023 for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and pulmonary inflammation diseases and conditions. MLR-1023, a lyn kinase activator, has demonstrated exceptional clinical safety and tolerability in over 700 patients in Phase 2a and Phase 2b Type 2 diabetes studies. MLR-1019 (armesocarb) is a new class of drug for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and is believed by the Company to represents the only drug to address both movement and non-movement symptoms of PD. Armesocarb is the active enantiomer in mesocarb, a drug marketed in Europe for 37 years for various psychiatric and central nervous system indications. In addition to advancing both drug candidates in Phase 2 clinical trials, the Company remains active in exploring other advanced drug development opportunities while maintaining its legacy assets, including CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) against beta-catenin, to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP).

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:Adhera Therapeutics, Inc.Andrew KucharchukChief Executive Officer akucharchuk@adherathera.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Statement On The Omicron Variant Of Concern Found In Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has a monitoring program in place with the provinces and territories to identify new COVID-19 variants in Canada, such as the Omicron variant of concern. Genomic sequencing is an integral part of Canada's ongoing response to COVID-19 to track...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Novarad Partners With CureMetrix To Advance AI-Driven Mammography

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad, a leader in the development of medical imaging software, today announced a partnership with CureMetrix, Inc., a pioneering healthcare technology company that delivers artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for radiology. Novarad's imaging tools, integrated with the CureMetrix AI-driven women's health suite of tools for mammography, will be distributed nationally in the U.S. Novarad will be the exclusive PACS distributor of CureMetrix AI for small and midsized imaging centers and hospitals.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Baton Rouge, LA
TheStreet

VUNO Boasts Of Its AI Solutions And Research Results At RSNA 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean artificial intelligence (AI) developer VUNO Inc. announced that it will join the Radiological Society of North America 2021 (RSNA 2021), one of the biggest annual events, featuring a series of industry symposia in radiology. This year, VUNO will highlight real world clinical value that its powerful AI technology has been able to successfully demonstrate in radiologists' workflow as well as in the patient journey. This exhibition will be held at McCormick Place Chicago, Nov. 28-Dec.2, 2021. For further information, visit VUNO's RSNA2021 website ( https://rsna2021.vuno.co/).
WORLD
TheStreet

Novarad And PenRad Partner To Provide Further Diagnostic Tracking Functionality To Healthcare Providers

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad, a leading provider of medical software, announced today that it has expanded its strategic partnership with mammography analytics company, PenRad, Inc. PenRad's automated tracking and reporting system for lung screening, PenLung will integrate with Novarad's NovaPACS with enterprise imaging. The NovaPACS...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Subtle Medical And Bayer Collaborate To Advance Deep Learning Research To Harness The Power Of AI In Medical Imaging

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leading healthcare technology company, and Bayer, a leading life science company with extensive expertise from diagnosis to care, announced today a collaboration to explore opportunities to utilize AI (artificial intelligence) to aid in image acquisition in radiology. The companies will investigate the potential of Subtle Medical's state-of-the-art AI algorithm, SubtleGAD™, for use in contrast-enhanced MRI exams to enhance image quality and will explore potential new areas for contrast media use.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Mlr#Dyskinesia#Patents#Adhera Therapeutics#Otcpk#Company#Melior Discovery#Melior Pharmaceuticals Ii#Llc#Chinese#Pd#Armesocarb#Melior 2#Eastern European
TheStreet

LALA Calls Shareholders To Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting To Vote On Request To Cancel Registration And Listing Of Outstanding Shares

TORREÓN, Mexico, Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today announced that, as resolved by its Board of Directors, it will call shareholders to an extraordinary shareholders meeting, to be held on December 13, to discuss and, as appropriate, approve a request to cancel the registration of outstanding LALA "B" shares on the Registro Nacional de Valores (RNV) and the consequent delisting from the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., pursuant to the previously announced completion of the public tender offer by Trust 410541-7.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Mobile Device Management Sourcing And Procurement Report Forecasts The Market To Have An Incremental Spend Of USD 3.9 Billion | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Mobile Device Management industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 3.9 billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.
MARKETS
TheStreet

GE Healthcare Names New 3.0T MRI System For Today's Healthcare Heroes

GE Healthcare is proud to unveil SIGNA Hero i, a new 3.0T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system named in honor of all the healthcare workers who continue caring for our global community amidst today's COVID-19 pandemic. Offering new workflows and AIR Recon DL enhancements, SIGNA Hero is designed to help those on the frontlines meet today's most pressing needs ii. With better image quality, enhanced workflows, increased productivity, improved patient comfort and greater sustainability, SIGNA Hero aims to make challenging exams simpler, turning "difficult" to "routine."
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Cybin Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievements

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin" or the " Company"), a biotechnology company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics™", is pleased to announce that Adelia Therapeutics Inc. (" Adelia"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, has achieved those milestones identified as Year 1 Q4 (ii), Year 2 Q1 (iv) and Year 2 Q1 (vii) as contemplated by the terms of a contribution agreement dated December 4, 2020 (the " Transaction Agreement") among Cybin, Cybin Corp., Cybin US Holdings Inc. (the " Acquiror"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, and all of the previous shareholders of Adelia (the " Adelia Shareholders").
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Canada
Country
South Africa
TheStreet

Five Chinese Academicians Will Deliver Important Speeches: Molecular Hydrogen As A New Direction Of Medical Research In China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asclepius Meditec ("the Company"), the organizer of the conference, is pleased to announce that five academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Zhong Nanshan, Tang Zhaoyou, Fan Daiming, Xia Zhaofan and Ding Wenjiang, will deliver important speeches on hydrogen biomedicine at the 7th National Conference on Hydrogen Biomedicine on November 27 th, 2021, Beijing time.
CHINA
TheStreet

BlueVine Announces U.S. Small Business Resilience Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVine , the leading provider of innovative financial services for small businesses, today announced the launch of its S mall Business Resilience Program , which is designed to celebrate small businesses that exhibited exceptional leadership, innovation, and grit throughout the pandemic. Small businesses are the emotional center of the American economy, and they have been disproportionately impacted by the events of the last eighteen months. In honor of Small Business Saturday today, businesses can self-nominate for taking initiative while showcasing exceptional leadership and optimism over the last year. Nominations can be submitted through the BlueVine website and will close on December 31, 2021.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

Statement By Minister Hussen On The Beginning Of Hanukkah

This evening at sundown, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world welcome the beginning of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - This evening at sundown, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world welcome the beginning of Hanukkah by lighting the first candle of the menorah.
FESTIVAL
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Announces Funding For COVID-19 Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites In British Columbia

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Health Agency of Canada. The Government of Canada is working with partners to protect the health and safety of Canadians and Temporary Foreign Workers in Canada, and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in Canada. Self-isolation is one of the most effective ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, for some people in Canada, crowded housing conditions and high costs can make it unsafe or impossible to self-isolate, putting themselves, their families and communities at risk through no fault of their own.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Cepton Technologies And Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed Investment Agreement For Up To $100 Million With Lincoln Park Capital

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a Silicon Valley innovator focused on the mass-market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions, announced today that it and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp ("GCAC") (Nasdaq: GCAC) have entered into a committed investment agreement ("Purchase Agreement") and related registration rights agreement for up to $100 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor, effective at the close of the business combination between Cepton and GCAC.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Ferroelectric RAM (Serial Memory, Parallel Memory, Other) Market Research Report 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ferroelectric RAM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global ferroelectric RAM market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy