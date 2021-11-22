ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compass Therapeutics To Present At The Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

By Business Wire
 6 days ago

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer, today announced Thomas J. Schuetz, MD, PhD, Co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer is presenting at the Piper Sandler 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference to be held virtually November 29, 2021 to December 2, 2021. The presentation will be available on-demand from November 22, 2021 through December 2, 2021.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass's scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's product candidates, their development, regulatory plans with respect thereto and therapeutic potential thereof, planned interactions with regulatory authorities, planned clinical development, use of proceeds from our recent public offering, our cash resources and financial runway. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the Company's ability to raise the additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing product candidates and operating as a development stage company, the Company's ability to identify additional product candidates for development, the Company's ability to develop, complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates, competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006225/en/

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

