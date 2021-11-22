ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Philips Integrates MedChat's AI Capabilities To Optimize Automated Patient Communication And Hospital Workflows

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

November 22, 2021

  • Collaboration adds Medchat's live chat and chatbot services to Philips patient management and informatics platform, Patient Navigation Manager
  • Combined offering allows customers in North America to digitally navigate patients using advanced chatbot services to streamline workflows, quickly resolve patient requests and improve contact center efficiency

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced a collaboration with USA-based MedChat to integrate MedChat's live chat and AI-driven chatbot services into Philips Patient Navigation Manager , helping improve call center efficiency and speed the time to resolve patient inquiries. With the combined offering, Philips now enables its customers in North America to create automated communication workflows that function seamlessly alongside patient access and call center operations. Hospitals and outpatient clinics can also digitally navigate patients from the time an order is placed, to when it is scheduled and completed through follow-up.

Patient Navigation Manager automatically guides patients through their care journey using HIPAA-compliant SMS, email, and voice messages. With the new MedChat capabilities, patients now have the ability to perform complex tasks by linking directly with live agents using MedChat's advanced chatbot services. Medchat's natural language processing (NLP) reads and understands patients' messages, while its machine learning algorithms adapt over time to provide the most relevant information. It's symptom checker and triage bot - now embedded within Patient Navigation Manager's core communications technologies - evaluates 125,000 evidence-based references to diagnose patients and recommend the appropriate care setting.

Since its introduction a year ago, Philips Patient Navigation Manager has experienced widespread adoption among health systems in the USA, generating early success for customers including an 86% reduction in same-day cancellations [1], a 45% reduction in no-shows [2], and a 30% increase in referral conversion efficiency [3]. Philips Patient Navigation Manager easily scales across the enterprise, and is conveniently accessible through a mobile device or computer without the need for patients to download an app.

"Philips continues to demonstrate our ongoing commitment and leadership in patient management and engagement with fully integrated solutions into our suite of smart connected imaging systems," said Brent Berthy, General Manager of Precision Diagnosis Solutions at Philips. "By combining MedChat's technology with Philips Patient Navigation Manager, we can help healthcare enterprises deliver streamlined diagnostic workflows that meet the quadruple aim of better patient outcomes, enhanced patient and staff experiences, and lower operational costs due to the elimination of burdensome manual outreach task."

"Philips Patient Navigation Manager does a great job helping providers communicate with patients while improving outcomes, while MedChat helps make that HIPAA-compliant conversation two-way, real-time, and an enhanced experience," said Matt Yagey, Founder and CEO at MedChat. "We are excited to bring our integrated solution to Philips customers and also see an enormous need for Patient Navigation Manager among our hundreds of customers."

The Philips-Medchat collaboration follows a similar enhancement to digitally connect patients to practitioners outside the hospital or clinic. Earlier this year, Philips teamed with openDoctor to integrate real-time patient self-scheduling capabilities into Philips Patient Navigation Manager. The customizable, single-vendor solution for radiology patient management aims to reduce lost slots, improve speed of scheduling, optimize appointment preparation, and improve patient and staff satisfaction.

Philips Patient Navigation Manager, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, will be highlighted at this year's Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting (November 28 - December 2, 2021, Chicago, U.S.A.). Join Philips at RSNA 2021 where the company will spotlight its latest portfolio of radiology workflow solutions and smart connected imaging systems to increase efficiency and diagnostic confidence in precision care and treatment, and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for updates throughout RSNA.

[1] Balakrishnan AS, Nguyen HG, Shinohara K, Au Yeung R, Carroll PR, Odisho AY. A Mobile Health Intervention for Prostate Biopsy Patients Reduces Appointment Cancellations: Cohort Study. Journal of medical Internet research. 2019;21(6):e14094.12[2] Solonowicz O, Stier MW, Kim K, Kupfer SS, Sengupta N. 860 Digital Navigation Improves No Show Rates and Bowel Preparation Quality for Patients Undergoing Colonoscopy - A Randomized Controlled Study. Gastroenterology. 2020;158(6):S-176.13[3] Feng A, Elias J, Hart K, Roberts P, Laskowski K. Automated Patient Navigation Platform Increases Referral Conversion for Surgical Consultations. Paper presented at: Connected Health Conference 2018; Boston, MA.

For further information, please contact:

Kathy O'ReillyPhilips Global Press OfficeTel.: +1 978-221-8919E-mail: kathy.oreilly@philips.com

Silvie CasanovaPhilips North AmericaTel: +1 781-879-0692Email: silvie.casanova@philips.com

Matthew HanisMedChatTel.: +1 636-537-5454E-mail: matthew.hanis@medchatapp.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum - from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

About MedChat

MedChat, LLC (Charlotte, NC) Hundreds of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations use MedChat's communication and automation platform to improve engagement, quality & safety, productivity, and revenue growth. News about MedChat can be found at www.medchatapp.com .

Attachments

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Moderna Seeks To Develop Variant-Specific Boosters For COVID-19 Mutations Like Omicron

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna said it’s already testing its current vaccine on the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant of COVID-19 and has a plan in place to create a booster for the variant if needed. Moderna said the Omicron variant has mutations that may increase the transmission rate and could accelerate waning immunity. The Cambridge-based biotechnology company has been working on a strategy to handle variants if the current vaccination and additional booster dose does not protect against emerging strains such as Omicron. The strategy includes a higher dose of the booster for healthy adults, which Moderna is already testing against Omicron. It is also...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
chimecentral.org

How AI/ML Helped Hartford HealthCare Optimize Infusion Scheduling

By Helen Gao, Senior Product Manager, LeanTaaS and Obehi Ukpebor, Head of Customer Success, Infusion, LeanTaaS. Hartford Health Care (HHC) is Connecticut’s only truly integrated healthcare system, with more than 33,000 employees, $4.3 billion in operating revenue, and a medical staff of 4,000 providers. The health system is also home to the HHC Cancer Institute, which plays a major role in system-wide innovation and research efforts. The Institute leadership constantly evaluates what can be done to improve patients and family caregiver’s quality of life as well as creating healthier communities.
CANCER
Radio Business Report

An Integration Intent on Addressable TV Capability Growth

NEW YORK — iSpot.tv, a real-time platform for measuring the business and brand impact of cross-platform TV advertising, has partnered with a technology company intent on making the future of privacy-focused, data-driven TV advertising possible. The deal will augment the data sources iSpot uses for aggregated and de-identified audience measurement...
TV & VIDEOS
Inhabitat.com

Chinese hospital’s biophilic design values patient wellness

B+H Architects has just unveiled their design for the new Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital in Zhejiang province in China. It is designed with sustainability and patient wellness in mind. Opened in October 2021, the 500 bed hospital sets a new standard for wellness-oriented healthcare and includes natural ventilation, trees to buffer the facility from road noise and biophilic design in the interior, which brings outdoor growing spaces indoors.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim K
crowdfundinsider.com

Acadia Introduces Suite of Payment Workflow Automation Tools for Buy, Sell-Side Companies

the provider of integrated risk management services for the derivatives ecosystem, has announced the launch of Payments Manager, which is a suite of workflow automation services focused around improving payments. The payment service will be leveraging Acadia’s position as a key player in the international derivatives marketplace where many...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Workflow Automation is a Must to Future-Proof the Supply Chain

The global supply chain continues to be under heavy pressure, forcing companies to increase spending, as many consumers prefer deliveries and are more dependent than ever on digital business models. Combined with a global workforce shortage, the stress on the supply chain is being caused by more than just a higher demand for products. Because of this, sectors like retail, transportation and logistics are looking to technology to help relieve this pressure.
SOFTWARE
massdevice.com

Philips adds Medchat’s live chat and chatbot to its Patient Navigation Manager

Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) announced today that it is collaborating with MedChat to integrate live chat services into its Patient Navigation Manager. Amsterdam-based Philips’ collaboration with MedChat aims to utilize the live chat and AI-powered chatbot services to help improve call center efficiency and increase the speed at which patient inquiries are resolved, according to a news release.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Philips Launches New AI-enabled MR Portfolio Of Smart Diagnostic Systems, Optimized Workflow Solutions And Integrated Clinical Solutions At RSNA 2021

Debut of AI-powered [1] MR 5300 1.5T system, which has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, simplifies and automates complex clinical and operational tasks with helium-free for life MR operations, driving consistent quality and sustainability for outpatient clinic and MR departments. Revolutionary Radiology Workflow solution, MR Workspace with AI assistance,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workflows#Health Technology#Phg#Phia
massdevice.com

Philips launches AI-enabled MR portfolio

Amsterdam-based Philips launched the new AI-enabled innovations for speeding up MR exams, streamlining workflows, optimizing diagnostic quality and helping to ensure the efficiency and sustainability of radiology operations at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting in Chicago. The company launched the Philips SmartSpeed, which, according to a...
ELECTRONICS
dataversity.net

Email AI and Workflow Automation Saves Time and Money for Health Care

The current state of the labor market is imposing obstacles for employers across many industries to fill open positions – health care being chief of them. The global shortage of health care workers has forced practitioners into undertaking additional duties such as manual data entry alongside their general patient care duties. When practitioners shift their time and energy to repetitive tasks instead of devoting time to their patients, organizations miss out on opportunities to generate revenue and provide the best care.
HEALTH
martechseries.com

Tata Communications GlobalRapide Powers Enterprises With Intelligent, Automated, Cloud- First Unified Communications

A single partner to drive end-to-end UCaaS business needs. Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, announces the launch of Tata Communications GlobalRapide, an end-to-end managed unified communications as a service (UCaaS) to enable enterprises deliver digitally advanced, sophisticated, and intelligent collaboration experiences to employees. With this new service, Tata Communications becomes a one-stop-shop to address all digital-first, cloud-first unified communications requirements of global businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

EditShare Q4 Release Optimizes Media Technology Stack and Enhances Creative Remote Workflow Experience

Major improvements to FLOW MAM as well as enhancements to EFS shared storage system expand high availability and scalability and streamline video editing workflows. EditShare®, the technology leader that enables storytellers to create and manage collaborative media workflows, announced significant updates to its FLOW media asset management (MAM) and EFS shared storage systems. Available today, the new release brings enterprise-level availability and redundancy to FLOW, ensuring continuous, outstanding system performance and uptime from ingest to archive. The high-availability FLOW platform also introduces a slew of user-centric updates including new Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve panel capabilities and proxy support that further simplify working remotely. Complementing the enhanced creative experience are time-saving EFS administrative features that provide smart shortcuts, system transparency, and automation, bringing even more efficiencies to the workflow.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Netherlands
TheStreet

Global Smart Hospitals Market Report 2021-2026 - Emergence Of AI-Enabled Smart Hospitals To Transform Patient Experience And Improve Medical Outcomes

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Hospitals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach $111.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Hospitals estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2020,...
HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Telemedicine is a hit with patients, even with its growing pains

Crystal Joseph pays for two telemedicine video services to ensure that her small therapy practice in Silver Spring, Maryland, can always connect with its clients. She’s been burned before. During one hours-long service outage of SimplePractice in late May, PsycYourMind, which offers mental health counseling and group sessions for Black patients, lost about $600 because […] The post Telemedicine is a hit with patients, even with its growing pains appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheStreet

Novarad And PenRad Partner To Provide Further Diagnostic Tracking Functionality To Healthcare Providers

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad, a leading provider of medical software, announced today that it has expanded its strategic partnership with mammography analytics company, PenRad, Inc. PenRad's automated tracking and reporting system for lung screening, PenLung will integrate with Novarad's NovaPACS with enterprise imaging. The NovaPACS...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Subtle Medical And Bayer Collaborate To Advance Deep Learning Research To Harness The Power Of AI In Medical Imaging

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leading healthcare technology company, and Bayer, a leading life science company with extensive expertise from diagnosis to care, announced today a collaboration to explore opportunities to utilize AI (artificial intelligence) to aid in image acquisition in radiology. The companies will investigate the potential of Subtle Medical's state-of-the-art AI algorithm, SubtleGAD™, for use in contrast-enhanced MRI exams to enhance image quality and will explore potential new areas for contrast media use.
ENGINEERING
TheStreet

Fovia Ai To Showcase AI Visualization Integrations At IAIP Exhibit, RSNA 2021

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fovia Ai, Inc., a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization for nearly two decades and a preeminent provider of zero-footprint, cloud-based imaging SDKs, today announced that it will be showcasing visualization, navigation and seamless integrations of AI in the Imaging Artificial Intelligence in Practice (IAIP) demonstration being held November 28 - December 1 at the 107 th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiology Society of North America (RSNA 2021) at McCormick Place in Chicago.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Philips Spotlights New And Enhanced Vendor-neutral Radiology Workflow Solutions And Scalable Smart Connected Imaging Systems At RSNA 2021

Robust portfolio of modality and PACS vendor-neutral radiology workflow solutions supports radiologists, technologists and administrators with integrated, automated AI-driven informatics to streamline workflows. Smart connected systems improve access to data and support advanced analytics and reporting for all aspects of the radiology service, from patient management and acquisition to interpretation...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Novarad Partners With CureMetrix To Advance AI-Driven Mammography

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad, a leader in the development of medical imaging software, today announced a partnership with CureMetrix, Inc., a pioneering healthcare technology company that delivers artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for radiology. Novarad's imaging tools, integrated with the CureMetrix AI-driven women's health suite of tools for mammography, will be distributed nationally in the U.S. Novarad will be the exclusive PACS distributor of CureMetrix AI for small and midsized imaging centers and hospitals.
HEALTH
TheStreet

GE Healthcare Unveils New AI And Digital Technologies And Solutions To Help Solve Healthcare's Most Pressing Problems

At the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) 2021 Annual Meeting, GE Healthcare unveiled around 60 innovative technology solutions spanning the healthcare spectrum including patient screening, diagnostics, therapy planning, guidance, and monitoring. Amidst a global pandemic and mounting pressure on the industry, the company accelerated innovations underpinned by artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions to help transform healthcare delivery, making it easier and more efficient for clinicians and health systems, and more personalized and precise for patients.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy