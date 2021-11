It was announced today that the United States Football League will be returning to action and that New Orleans and Houston will have a team. The New Orleans Breakers will be returning to action after a near four decade hiatus. The Breakers were founded in 1982. The team began as the Boston Breakers and played their first season in the USFL in 1983. The team couldn't nail down a deal for a stadium so they moved the franchise down to New Orleans to play the 1984 season in the Super Dome.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO