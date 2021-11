Becky Lynch opened up a bit on her confrontation with Charlotte Flair after their now-infamous title exchange segment on Smackdown, and why she took issue with Flair’s actions. As you most likely recall, Lynch and Flair had an altercation backstage after their main event segment on the October 22nd episode of Smackdown over Flair dropping the Raw Women’s Championship. Lynch discussed the incident on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani this afternoon, confirming some of the reports and explaining she “lost it” on Flair verbally because it’s an issue of trust to her.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO