S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs after Powell nomination

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair...

Shore News Network

U.S. stock futures, oil rally as sentiment steadies

SYDNEY (Reuters) – U.S. stock futures led a market rebound on Monday as investors prepared to wait a few weeks to see if the Omicron coronavirus variant would really derail economic recoveries and the tightening plans of some central banks. Oil prices bounced more than $3 a barrel to recoup...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Stocks, oil regain some composure after Omicron battering

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian markets were trying to regain some composure on Monday as the spread of the Omicron variant in developed nations threatened to derail economic recoveries and the tightening plans of some central banks. Oil prices also recouped some losses after Friday’s shellacking, while the safe haven yen...
STOCKS
Joe Biden
Jerome Powell
MarketWatch

Dow ends more than 900 points lower as new COVID variant sparks market plunge

U.S. stocks ended sharply lower in a holiday-shortened session Friday, joining a global selloff sparked by the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average , which fell more than 1,000 points at its session low, ended around 905 points lower, a drop of 2.5%, near 34,899, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 finished down around 107 points, or 2.3%, near 4,595. The Nasdaq Composite closed near 15,492, off around 354 points, or 2.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 ends just below record high above 4,700 on Thanksgiving's eve, as Nasdaq rises and Dow closes flat

U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on the eve of Thanksiving as investors parsed a deluge of data, including minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting, which indicated that inflation pressures could take longer to subside than previously thought and that members of the central bank raised the possibility of ending bond purchases sooner than they planned if high prices persisted. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in negative territory but virtually unchanged at around 35,805, on a preliminary basis, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.2% to around 4,701, just below a Nov. 18 closing record high at 4,704.54,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Nasdaq & S&P 500 End Lower Despite Powell's Second Term Announcement

Investing.com -- After announcing a second term for Jerome Powell as the US Federal Reserve Chair on Monday, the US benchmark indices S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite touched record highs in the early session, only to tumble and end lower on Monday. The 500-scrip index, S&P 500 ended Monday’s session...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Market Priced in Faster Rate Hike after Powell’s Nomination for Second Term

Hawks were thrilled with Biden’s nomination of Jerome Powell for the second term, thinking that his chairmanship would lead to more rate hikes in the coming year, than that of Lael Brainard, initially viewed as the leading candidate of the Fed Chair in the next term. She is now nominated as the vice chairman. US dollar strengthened and gold plunged on heightened speculation of the first Fed fund rate hike. The market has now fully priced in a rate hike in June 2022, compared with July 2022 a week ago.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

S&P 500, Nasdaq: Stocks Shaky, Rates Up After Yellen's 'Endemic' Comment

Perhaps lost in the shuffle of Powell’s nomination atop the Fed yesterday was a comment from the head of the US Treasury Department, Janet Yellen, in which she had some fairly direct comments on the topic of inflation. Stocks set a fresh all-time-high yesterday so, at this point, weakness in...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

U.S. Stock ETFs Rise After Powell Nomination Assuaged Uncertainty

U.S. markets and stock exchange traded funds strengthened Monday with investors relieved to expect continuity of the monetary policy outlook after President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which follows the S&P 500...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Technology ETF XLK hits record high, rising 32% YTD to beat the S&P 500

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) opened Monday’s trading session +1.6% to hit an all-time high of $174.25 as the fund continues to outperform the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). XLK has outperformed SPY both over a one-year period and YTD performance. From a one-year viewpoint XLK...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Hits a New 52-Week High

IVW - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 38.7% from its 52-week low price of $59.97/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:. IVW in...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

S&P, Nasdaq end at record peaks on strong earnings

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq eked out record closing highs after a topsy-turvy Thursday on Wall Street, as investors focused on upbeat retail and technology earnings which outshone hawkish inflation comments from a Federal Reserve policymaker. By contrast, the Dow continued to play the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: New S&P, Nasdaq Highs Thanks to Apple, Nvidia

The stock market lumbered through another tame session at the broader-index level Thursday, but a few exciting individual moves in Big Tech were just enough to get the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite back into record territory. Initial unemployment claims for the week ended Nov. 13 didn't seem to affect...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Wall Street Close: S&P 500, Nasdaq mark record closing, Dow eases

US stocks end mixed on Thursday as softer yields underpin cautious buying. Firmer US data battles mixed Fedspeak amid a light calendar. Nvidia, Macy’s please bulls, Cisco Systems probes advances. US equity markets witnessed a mild improvement in trading sentiment, despite printing a mixed daily performance for Thursday. The reason...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq Close at Records as Tech Flexes Muscles

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs Thursday on a climb in consumer discretionary stocks as retailers rallied and a jump in tech stocks led by Apple and chip makers. The S&P 500 rose 0.34% to close above its prior all-time closing high of 4,701.70. The...
STOCKS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Record High Neither Breakout nor ‘Risk On’

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Emerging Markets, Alibaba, EURUSD and USDTRY Talking Points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed at record highs this past session, but the lack of participation in most other risk-leaning assets suggests this was not a ‘risk’ move. Earnings is winding down, but the disappointment from...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Eye New Highs With Amazon, Apple In New Buy Zones; EV Leaders Sell Off

The stock market finished mostly higher Thursday, as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed in on fresh record highs. After a tech-driven rally, Amazon.com (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) are in new buy zones. Today's Stock Market Action The Nasdaq and S&P 500 outperformed Thursday, rallying 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average…
STOCKS
Shore News Network

European stocks hit record highs after rising for sixth day

(Reuters) – European stocks closed at a record high on Wednesday, rising for the sixth straight session, as positive earnings reports helped overshadow worries that soaring gas prices were feeding into inflationary pressures. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2% after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data lifted Wall Street equities on...
STOCKS
