S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs after Powell nomination

Hawks were thrilled with Biden’s nomination of Jerome Powell for the second term, thinking that his chairmanship would lead to more rate hikes in the coming year, than that of Lael Brainard, initially viewed as the leading candidate of the Fed Chair in the next term. She is now nominated as the vice chairman. US dollar strengthened and gold plunged on heightened speculation of the first Fed fund rate hike. The market has now fully priced in a rate hike in June 2022, compared with July 2022 a week ago.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO