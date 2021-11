By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The honeymoon between Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks is over, with head coach Tom Thibodeau announcing Monday that the team is taking the point guard out of its rotation. It’s another unfortunate turn in the final stages of Walker’s career. It also highlights just how right the Celtics were to do anything and everything they could to move on from the final years of Walker’s max contract over the offseason. Sure, it cost Brad Stevens a first-round pick to get Walker off the books, but it subtracted one of the team’s many...

NBA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO