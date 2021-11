The Dallas Mavericks will meet the Phoenix Suns in NBA action on Friday night from the Footprint Center in PHX. The Mavericks are coming off a 105-98 loss to the Suns on Wednesday and will look for some revenge tonight when they face them again. Meanwhile, the Suns picked up their 11th win of the season on Wednesday and will look to knock off Dallas twice in as many days.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO