ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Highlights and Touchdowns: Giants 10-30 Buccaneers in NFL 2021

By Alex CR
vavel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you VAVEL friends for joining us on this Monday Night Football. B. Gabbert pass short right to T. Johnson ran ob at NYG 26 for 8 yards at 4th & 6. K. Vaughn up the middle to NYG 36 for 2 yards. D. Jones sacked at NYG 38...

www.vavel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley reacts to the firing of Jason Garrett

The New York Giants are quickly approaching a division game with the Eagles, but the biggest story right now is still the changes in the organization. Jason Garrett is out as offensive coordinator, and the reactions have been trickling in. The Giants haven’t yet announced who will call plays in place of Garrett, but various members of the organization have given their remarks about the firing this week.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Eagles get Good and Bad news ahead of this Sunday’s Giants game

On Friday's Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report, there is good and bad news heading into the division rivalry game with the New York Giants this Sunday that will impact both sides of the ball:. Let's start with the Good News which is arguably the most important player available for Sunday's Game:...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
giants.com

10 things to watch in Giants vs. Buccaneers

From Weeks 4-9, each team the Giants played – other than the Chiefs – was at least .500 at kickoff. Big Blue was able to go 3-3 during this stretch, with wins over the Saints, Panthers and Raiders. With eight games remaining on the schedule, only three of the Giants' opponents currently own a record above .500. One of those matchups comes this week in the Buccaneers (6-3). The Giants faced off against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on a Monday night last season and fell, 25-23. After producing a touchdown with 33 seconds left in the game, Daniel Jones couldn't connect with Dion Lewis on the two-point conversion when a Bucs penalty flag was picked up.
NFL
bucsnation.com

NFL Week 11 Opening Odds: Buccaneers big favorites over Giants

The Buccaneers suffered a big blow this past week losing to Washington 29-19. But that hasn’t scared away the oddsmakers from favoring them big against what many like to classify as lesser opponents. Playing at home this week on Monday night as they host the New York Giants, opening odds...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Buccaneers#American Football#Tb 44#Tb 49#Tb 22#Tb 19#Nyg Q Roche#Tb 35#R#Nyg 18#Nyg 10#Tb 31#Tb 13#Tb 48#Espn#Defensive Holding#Nyg 13#Nyg 17#Tb 42
USA Today

Giants-Buccaneers: 10 prop bets for 'Monday Night Football'

The New York Giants are back to work after a bye week, and an imposing test lies on the horizon. The Giants will travel to the Sunshine State for an 8:15 p.m. EST kickoff on “Monday Night Football” against the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants (3-6) earned an impressive win over Las Vegas in Week 9, and the Bucs (6-3) are sure to be angry after losing at Washington in Week 10.
NFL
USA Today

Giants vs. Buccaneers: NFL experts make Week 11 picks

The New York Giants (3-6) will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Monday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 11.5-point road underdogs but that spread has dipped a bit to +11 as of this writing. Let’s take a look...
NFL
bucsnation.com

Will the Giants Continue to Pester the Buccaneers?

Things could be better for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they prepare to host the New York Giants for Monday Night Football in Week 11. Three weeks ago the Bucs were 6-1 and in control of their destiny despite the fact they’d suffered so many injuries, especially on the defensive side of things.
NFL
ESPN

Tom Brady tosses 2 TDs, Buccaneers beat Giants 30-10

TAMPA, Fla. -- — Tom Brady stepped up in the pocket to scramble, high-stepped a tackler, slid hard for a first down and got up pumping his arm and screaming. That's one way to erase the taste of losing. Brady threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and the Tampa...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Buccaneers vs Giants Predictions: MNF Picks & Betting Offers – NFL Week 11

Our NFL expert is here to give you his best Buccaneers vs Giants predictions and picks for the Monday Night Football matchup between the , 8:15pm EST live on ESPN. Tampa have been stumbling in their attempts to follow up last year's Super Bowl win, losing their last two. However, Tom Brady's men are expected to narrowly defeat New York tonight, with their legendary QB equalling Brett Favre's record for MNF wins into the bargain.
NFL
Sporting News

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Giants-Buccaneers single-game tournaments

The Giants will head to Florida to face off against the Buccaneers in Week 11's Monday Night Football finale. Las Vegas sportsbooks opened the Giants as double-digit underdogs, but they will have a nearly full collection of weapons at their disposal, most notably Saquon Barkley (ankle). We’re going to leave Barkley out of our FanDuel single-game lineup this week, but his presence has the potential to provide the entire unit with a boost in DFS contests.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Soundly Defeat Giants 30-10

Under the lights of Raymond James Stadium on Monday Night Football, the Buccaneers defeated the New York Giants 30-10. Head Coach Bruce Arians said, “As Dorothy would say there’s no place like home. Totally different, obviously, when you have our crowd and everything. . . .Playing like that with that total team effort I thought was outstanding. Obviously, it wasn’t perfect. We left a lot out there and gave them one. I really liked the way we showed up and played.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Lifeless Giants Falter vs. Bucs, 30-10

The New York Giants laid a brutal egg on Monday Night Football against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team who lost to the Washington Football team last week, dropping a 30-10 lifeless and poorly played game in prime time. The Giants, who were coming off the bye week, were terrible on...
NFL
buccaneers.com

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 30, Giants 10

In an absolutely clinical drive to start the game, quarterback Tom Brady was a perfect 5-of-5 for 49 yards and a touchdown as the Buccaneers struck an early 7-0 lead with 11:03 left in the first quarter. The Giants would get as close as the Buccaneers' 15-yard line before a...
NFL
Pewter Report

Victory Monday! Bucs Top Giants, 30-10

The Bucs continue to be stellar at home, pulling away for a 30-10 victory over the New York Giants. Tampa is now 5-0 at home on the season. Tom Brady threw for over 300 yards and had a highlight reel 10-yard scramble. Points were left on the field, but a big win for the Bucs after two disappointing losses. The Bucs move to 7-3 on the season and firmly in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy