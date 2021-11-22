ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Is it really a black-and-white world where sinners and saints are set in stone?

Paris Post-Intelligencer
 6 days ago

We forge our bond through the fires of tragedy, and we carve our code in stone and steel. In the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, 19 states took up the mantle and etched “In God We Trust” on all public-school buildings. The Virginia school boards were among those to lead...

www.parispi.net

Comments / 0

