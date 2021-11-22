What can we do in order to restore our nation’s values, like unity and civility?

Here’s something most Republican voters probably don’t know: For the last four months, a handful of GOP senators have been preventing the confirmation of the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism. This post houses America’s point person for taking on anti-Jewish activities around the globe, but it has been vacant, despite a singularly qualified candidate being nominated for the role. That candidate is Emory professor Deborah Lipstadt. Her résumé speaks for itself. She has authored five books on anti-Semitism, advised the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and been a trenchant public critic of anti-Jewish bigotry from the nationalist right to the socialist left. This past month, she testified as an expert witness at the trial of the alt-right instigators of the racist rally in Charlottesville, where the marchers chanted “Jews will not replace us!” (Last week, a jury fined them over $25 million.) Lipstadt even famously defeated Holocaust denier David Irving in court, in a legal drama that became a Hollywood movie.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO