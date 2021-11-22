ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cadillac files to trademark Vistiq, Lumistiq, and Escalade IQL

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCadillac's been tapping various European patent offices to reserve names for its coming battery-electric model lineup. Remember, Cadillac plans to be an EV-only brand by 2030, it's trimmed-down dealer network expected to sell a range wherein all or most models end with "iq," as in Lyriq and Celestiq, that pronunciation being...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoblog

Porsche Studio stores are coming to the U.S.

Porsche plans to open a series of showrooms in the U.S. that the company is calling "Studios". These stores will be owned by Porsche, not dealers, and as such will allow customers to dip a toe into the Porsche experience in a low- or no-pressure environment. Porsche Cars North America...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Files To Trademark Ascendiq

General Motors has filed to trademark Ascendiq, GM Authority has uncovered. Like other recent names it has filed to trademark, such as Vistiq and Lumistiq, Ascendiq may potentially be used for a future Cadillac electric vehicle. Filed on November 18th, 2021 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

More Cadillac EVs Are On The Way: Ascendiq And Escalade IQ

Cadillac is doubling down on electric vehicles over the next couple of years, a chapter that began with the reveal of the stylish Lyriq SUV. In September, the automaker announced that the first batch of Lyriqs sold out in under 20 minutes. Of course, more Lyriq EVs are on the way, but it's far from the last new Cadillac EV. Last week, we uncovered trademark filings for what appeared to be three upcoming Cadillac EVs, including an electric version of the Cadillac Escalade known as the Escalade IQL. Well, CarBuzz has now found another two names to add to that list: Escalade IQ and Ascendiq. The trademark filings came from numerous trademark offices including the USPTO.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is When The Cadillac Celestiq Will Debut

A new electric era is about to begin for Cadillac with the Lyriq, Cadillac's first-ever dedicated EV. Revealed last year as a concept, the Lyriq takes the form of a luxurious midsize SUV. With over 300 miles of range, advanced technology like Super Cruise, and a surprisingly affordable asking price, the Lyriq is already proving popular. Reservations for the production Lyriq opened in September and sold out in just 19 minutes.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Cars#Automobile#Escalade#Cadillac Lyriq#European#Ev#Iql#Ultium
Fox News

The electric Cadillac Escalade's 'smart' name revealed

Cadillac plans to introduce an electric version of its flagship Escalade SUV by 2025 and it's apparently decided what to call it. General Motors last week filed for new U.S. trademarks covering the Escalade IQ and Escalade IQL names. The current Escalade is offered in a standard model and long-wheelbase...
CARS
insideevs.com

Cadillac: Lyriq Crosses Crucial Development Milestone

Cadillac announced that its engineers recently completed the "80 percent" validation drive for the upcoming 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, ahead of tpe roduction start in Q1 2022. More than 80% of all components and technologies are confirmed as ready for production and since the ratio increases toward 100%, engineers can now focus on fine tuning of the car.
CARS
Autoblog

Ford and Rivian cancel all plans for EV collaboration

Breakups happen for the right reasons, too, you know. Although it's too early to know for sure, it seems that's the case with Ford and Rivian, who have canceled their plans to collaborate on an electric vehicle. In April 2019, then-Ford CEO Jim Hackett invested $500 million in Rivian, the plan then being to develop a rugged electric SUV using Rivian technology. That turned into a Lincoln built on Rivian's platform, 86'ed in April 2020 not long after our global current troubles began. When Jim Farley took over as Ford CEO in October 2020, he led another $415 million investment in Rivian with the idea that the two companies would still collaborate on an EV. Considering what's happened just since last October, Farley told Automotive News, "When you compare today with when we originally made that investment, so much has changed: about our ability, about the brand's direction in both cases, and now it's more certain to us what we have to do. We want to invest in Rivian — we love their future as a company — but at this point we're going to develop our own vehicles."
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

General Motors To Trademark Feel The Usedphoria Tagline

General Motors has filed to trademark the term “Feel The Usedphoria,” GM Authority has uncovered. The filing will be used as a new tagline for used car dealers in future marketing materials. Filed on October 25th, 2021 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Average Transaction Price Stable At $81K In October

The Average Transaction Price (ATP) for new Cadillac vehicles sold in the U.S. last month remained stable, falling less than 1 percent. According to a report from vehicle valuation and automotive research company Kelley Blue Book, Cadillac’s ATP during October of the 2021 calendar year was $81,144, falling 0.9 percent compared the Cadillac’s ATP the month prior ($81,899). However, compared to the luxury marque’s ATP in October of 2020 ($57,121), the October 2021 figure was up 42.1 percent year-over-year.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Widebody Cadillac XT4 Spotted In China

Photos of the new Cadillac XT4 Snow Country concept that will debut at the forthcoming 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show have surfaced online, giving us a sneak preview of the crossover’s rally-inspired exterior styling. According to Chinese automotive publication Auto.163.com, this new Cadillac XT4 based show car was built by GM...
CARS
Jalopnik

Cadillac Is Trying Too Hard

Cadillac has fully immersed itself in the EV reinvention game. Obviously it’s far from the only brand doing that, but you kind of have to respect General Motors for the strength of the commitment. The company told its entire Cadillac dealer network to get with the times or get out, and it’s clearly attempting to form a new identity around the Lyriq and Celestiq.
CARS
gmauthority.com

These Cadillac Models Will Get Limited Heated Seat Availability

The ongoing global microchip shortage has had a profound effect across the auto industry, including for General Motors, which was recently forced to reduce the availability of heated seats, ventilated seats, and heated steering wheels for much of its lineup. Several Cadillac models have been affected by the feature deletion as well, and now, GM Authority is covering exactly which Cadillac models may no longer include these features.
CARS
Truth About Cars

iq Test: Future Cadillac Names Potentially Leaked

Top brass at Cadillac have made it abundantly clear they plan to exit this decade solely as the purveyor of electric vehicles. To that end, a swath of new model names have been floated, including the Lyriq which is set for the 2023 model year. Now, thanks to internet sleuthing,...
CARS
Roanoke Times

2017 Silver Coast Metallic Cadillac Escalade Luxury

Silver Coast Metallic 2017 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 SIDI 4WD, Black Leather. * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Luxury SUVs. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Blackwing Sedans Feature Interesting Hidden Details

Production of the Cadillac Blackwing sedans is now in full swing at the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly plant in Michigan. But while GM dealers are busy delivering the first examples to customers, the automaker is attempting to drum up some more excitement for the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing by turning the spotlight on the sedans’ various hidden interior and exterior details.
WARREN, MI
Autoblog

BlackRock and five automakers pour $787 million into Ionity charging network

BlackRock is joining automakers including BMW, Volkswagen and Ford as shareholders in electric-car charging consortium Ionity GmbH, contributing to a 700 million-euro ($787 million) investment in the venture. The joint outlay will more than quadruple Ionity’s high-power charging points in Europe to at least 7,000 by 2025, the group said...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1965 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Town Sedan

General Motors absolutely dominated the American car industry in the middle 1960s, with Chevrolet alone selling well over 1.6 million full-sized cars just in 1965. Oldsmobile did well that year, too, moving better than a half-million cars out of showrooms. At the very top of the 1965 Oldsmobile pyramid stood the mighty Ninety-Eight, looking down on lesser Olds models plus all the proletariat-grade Pontiacs and Chevrolets. Here's one of those cars, residing in a Denver-area self-service yard at age 56.
CARS
Autoblog

Most reliable cars in America

For many people, the absolute worst thing they could experience with a car is for it to break or have a problem. The good news is there are cars that will ease the anxiety of their owners with infrequent trips to the shop. According to Consumer Reports, using data from its annual survey of subscribers, the following ten vehicles are the most reliable in the country, and are ordered from most to least reliable.
CARS
Autoblog

Best used SUVs and crossovers for $10,000 or less

Chances are, if you're an American, what you really want to park in your driveway is a rugged-looking but carlike crossover or SUV. The utility vehicle segment has taken off over the last few decades to the point where some automakers, including massive ones like Ford, have abandoned sedans and hatchbacks in favor of a bevy of variously sized SUVs and trucklets. Not everybody is in a position to spend $45,000 on a brand-new SUV, but the good news is that there are plenty of nice options on the used market, even at the budget price of around $10,000.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

12 new cars that will never go out of style

Some cars never go out of style. It’s rare, but it happens. They get old. They get depreciated. But they never stop looking cool. Some might call them modern or instant classics. Within a few years they’re no longer the latest and greatest, no longer the flavor of the month, but they remain special. Eternally special. Timeless.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy