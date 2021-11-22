ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Republic of Ireland have learned from past mistakes, Katie McCabe claims

By Phil Medlicott
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Skipper Katie McCabe says the Republic of Ireland women’s team have learned from past mistakes and are feeling confident as they look to become history-makers in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The team, who have never qualified for a major tournament, fell short in their bid to make next summer’s Euros in England as they finished third in their group, two points behind second-placed Ukraine.

Having opened their World Cup qualifying bid with a 1-0 home loss to Sweden – currently the second-placed side in Fifa’s rankings – followed by a 2-1 win in Finland, the Republic continue their Group A fixtures by hosting Slovakia and then Georgia in the coming days.

McCabe said: “We were really disappointed to not qualify for the Euros. I felt there was a real opportunity for us to do that.

“I also think we have a really youthful squad in terms of learning, and that we’ve learned from those mistakes made in that previous qualifying campaign.

“We lost 1-0 to Sweden but I really felt we stood toe-to-toe at times and could have pinched a point. We took the positives out of that into the Finland game and beat them.

“I’m confident in our ability, I know what we’re capable of. There’s really tough teams in our group and Sweden are going to make it really difficult for everyone. So for us it is aiming for that second spot. Hopefully we can continue to just take it game by game and gain the points. We need to remain with our feet on the ground and get the job done.”

I'm confident in our ability, I know what we're capable of.

Katie McCabe

The left-sided Arsenal player added: “It’s not been done before, so to captain my country to a major tournament would be a highlight of my career.

“It’s something I really want and am really working towards, along with my team-mates and the staff. We’ve still got a long way to go, but for sure, if we got there, it would be special.”

Northern Ireland Women qualified for their first major tournament in April  by securing a Euros place via the play-offs, which McCabe feels can be a source of inspiration for Vera Pauw’s Republic side.

“Absolutely,” the 26-year-old said. “Not so long ago we were playing Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifying and beating them. To see the improvements they’ve made over the last few years is fantastic. They’re there, we’re not, we’re trying to get there and we’ll do our utmost to try to bridge that gap.”

Pauw’s team, whose qualifying campaign was preceded by the FAI’s announcement in August that they would receive the same match fees as their male counterparts with immediate effect, play Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday before welcoming Georgia five days later. The 2023 World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

McCabe, October’s Women’s Super League player of the month, was speaking after being named as the first global athlete of Miss Kick, the brand founded in 2018 by former Manchester City and Liverpool youth player Grace Vella that produces kit and clothing designed for female footballers.

“I was really excited when I heard about the brand values and how passionate Grace is for Miss Kick,” McCabe said.

“It’s something I was really interested in and saw myself in as well, especially with the inclusion of girls in football. I think it gives young girls, young footballers, a real place of belonging. You’ve got that community.

“I think when you have a platform, being a professional footballer, playing for Arsenal and representing the Republic of Ireland, you have a duty of care to young players and need to be a role model in a sense.

“Miss Kick is something different, it’s bold, and that’s why I really wanted to be a part of it.

“When I was growing up, there was never anything like this. You were always wearing men’s clothes. So for Miss Kick to come in and really establish themselves in the market has been fantastic”

:: Katie McCabe has joined Miss Kick as their first global athlete. To find out more about the brand, head to misskick.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Republic Of Ireland#League Cup#Uk#Group A#Arsenal
The Independent

England must learn from Lions’ mistakes against South Africa, says Tom Curry

Tom Curry has warned England to avoid repeating the British and Irish Lions’ tactical mistake of trying to fight fire with fire when they host South Africa on Saturday.The Springboks conclude the Autumn Nations Series at Twickenham in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, when they emerged emphatic 32-12 winners with a victory founded on the dominance of their scrum.In reference to that dispiriting afternoon in Yokohama, Eddie Jones has spoken of the need to face South Africa with a different gameplan when “fighting a George Foreman who can whack and whack and whack and whack”.It was the...
RUGBY
The Independent

Antonio Conte enjoying Premier League return despite Tottenham struggles

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is enjoying being back in the Premier League despite the situation he inherited at his new club.Conte laid bare just how big a job he has on his hands after Spurs’ European embarrassment in midweek, where they lost to Slovenian minnows NS Mura – the lowest ranked team in the Europa Conference League.Conte was forced to admit after the humiliation that the level of his squad is “for sure not so high” and that he has reservations over its limitations.The Italian chose to return to the Premier League four years after he was sacked at Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
