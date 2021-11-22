ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19: Three more deaths and 1,469 new coronavirus cases in NI

BBC
 6 days ago

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Three Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday. Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Covid variant may evade vaccines and could pose ‘substantial risk to public health,’ Javid warns

The new Covid-19 variant detected in southern Africa may be more transmissible than the Delta strain and vaccines “may be less effective against it”, health secretary Sajid Javid has said.In a statement to the House of Commons, Mr Javid said that the emergence of the Nu variant was of “huge international concern”.It is “highly likely” that the strain has spread outside the African countries were it is believed to have developed, but no cases have yet been detected in the UK, the health secretary told MPs.Mr Javid told MPs that the new variant - known as B1.1.529 - was...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Third case of Omicron variant detected in the UK

A third case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in the UK, the Health Security Agency has said. It said the case involves a person who had visited the Westminster area of London but who is no longer in the UK. The individual is linked to travel to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Plans in place to identify Omicron variant in NI

Plans have been activated to identify any spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in Northern Ireland, the health minister has said. Robin Swann is preparing to update the Assembly on the measures being deployed to tackle the variant on Monday. In a statement released on Sunday evening, he urged...
WORLD
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc27 News

As Europe virus cases surge, UK plows on with its new normal

LONDON (AP) — The bars are shut in Vienna, and the Christmas market is empty in Munich, as several European nations tighten up or even lockdown to combat a spike in coronavirus infections. Meanwhile, in London, couples sip mulled wine at a seasonal market near the River Thames, full-capacity audiences fill the seats at the nearby National […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: Pupils to wear face masks in school corridors as third UK omicron case confirmed

Secondary school students across England have been told they must once again wear face coverings in communal areas, as the government attempts to contain the spread of the new omicron variant of Covid.Under the new guidance – which comes into force on Monday – all staff, visitors and pupils in Year 7 or above are “strongly advised” to wear a covering, unless they are exempt. The rule covers all education establishments including universities, as well as childcare settings such as early years care.In a statement, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “We are working with education and childcare settings...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid vaccine: Woman who died was 'wrongly diagnosed'

A woman who died from "unrecognised" complications after having a Covid-19 vaccine was wrongly diagnosed with gastroenteritis, a coroner has said. An inquest heard Michelle Barlow developed blood clots and died 16 days after having the AstraZeneca jab. Senior coroner Timothy Brennand said the 51-year-old, from Orrell, Wigan, may have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But almost two years of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the recent research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH

