BGA digs into mayor's proposal to hike rates as Joliet water crisis looms

If you’re familiar with the BGA’s What the Gov?, you’ll notice it’s changed! We’ll continue to provide you information on the inner workings of your government but also amplify community narratives and voices through civic reporting and programming. We’re accepting, reading and answering your questions, so please continue to share with us any curiosities or stories you have about the public officials and agencies elected to work for you.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 DAYS AGO