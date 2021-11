Atlanta native and singer-songwriter Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records),cements her status as R&B’s reigning queen, with her sophomore album, Still Over It, becoming her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and smashing her own record for the highest one-week streams for a female-identifying R&B artist in the process. Still Over It pulled 201.1 million streams in its debut week – breaking her own record for the most ever for any female R&B artist and putting her in the company of artists like Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Cardi B.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO