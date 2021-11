The euro has been struggling for a while now, and at this point it is difficult to imagine that December is going to be any better. This is a market that I think will continue to see a lot of negativity, but we have gotten so oversold that a bit of a bounce would not be a huge stretch at all. The market almost certainly will try to recover sometime during the month of December, but with the Federal Reserve likely to continue tapering, it does make sense that we would see the US dollar continue to be a beneficiary.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO