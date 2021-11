Global stocks and the price of crude oil declined sharply as investors reflected on the new coronavirus variation that has emerged in South Africa. In Europe, the FTSE 100 index declined by more than 3% as airlines and hotel companies struggled. The DAX index fell by more than 2.65% while the CAC 40 declined by more than 3%. Elsewhere in the United States, futures tied to the Dow Jones shed more than 800 points while those linked to the Nasdaq 100 fell by more than 230 points. Crude oil also tumbled to below $80. The market is worried because this variant is spreading faster than Delta. It is also evading vaccines.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO