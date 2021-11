Investing.com -- COVID-19 is back on top of the agenda for investors amid fears that the new Omicron variant could stall the global economic recovery from the nearly two-year pandemic. The new strain may also raise doubts over how quickly the Federal Reserve can move to unwind stimulus to tackle spiraling inflation. Against this background, Friday’s U.S. jobs report and testimony on Tuesday by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be closely watched. Oil prices will be in focus ahead of Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting. Meanwhile, Tuesday’s euro zone inflation data will be in the spotlight ahead of December’s keenly anticipated European Central Bank meeting. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO