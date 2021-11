Ford CEO Jim Farley has taken to Twitter to announce his company is doubling its EV production goal to 600,000 vehicles by 2023. Ford thinks it could be the largest US manufacturer of electric vehicles someday, overtaking Tesla. That might be possible if Tesla doesn’t keep shattering production records of its own, but with the new factory in Austin coming online soon, Farley and company are going to have to stretch some to meet their goal.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO