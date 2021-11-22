ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Kotick Would Consider Leaving if Activision Blizzard Didn't Fix Issues Fast Enough, According to a New Report

By Christina Gonzalez Posted: Category: News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wall Street Journal's reporting on Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick opened up new allegations, led to a new employee walkout, and led to some attempts at mitigating the damage by restating the recently stated zero tolerance policy and list of reforms proposed in the hope of getting ahead of the...

mmorpg.com

Nintendo Addresses Activision Blizzard Reports In Internal Email; Activision Sets Up New Workplace Responsibility Committee

Nintendo has now expressed its concern in an email to employees regarding last week's bombshell report by The Wall Street Journal regarding Activision Blizzard's CEO Bobby Kotick and the company's handling of reports of harassement and discrimination. Nintendo joins Microsoft and Sony in sharing their concern, though none of the companies have made an overt public statement on the matter.
BUSINESS
Gamespot

Activision Blizzard Creates A "Workplace Responsibility Committee" In Wake Of Bobby Kotick Situation

Activision Blizzard has announced the formation of a new committee to help improve the company's workplace culture in the wake of reports about sexual harassment and discrimination. The controversy recently reached new heights after The Wall Street Journal published a report that said CEO Bobby Kotick knew about and covered up instances of sexual harassment at the company.
BUSINESS
Game Informer Online

Bobby Kotick To Consider Resigning If Workplace Issues Aren’t Fixed Soon [UPDATE]

Update: 11/22/21 7:20 a.m. Central: As per the Wall Street Journal via GamesIndustry.biz, Bobby Kotick held a meeting with top executives to discuss the state of Activision Blizzard in the face of recent controversy and allegations. The CEO told his colleagues he’d consider resigning if the countermeasures in place to combat the developers’ criminally-toxic workplace culture didn’t fix issues “with speed.” This news comes days after company shareholders called on Kotick to resign. Consequently, some of the executives that Kotick conferenced with last week emphasized that a number of staff members want him gone. A “workplace excellence committee” is being implemented, but whether or not the Activision Blizzard work conditions will change for the better, or if Kotick will be true to his word about stepping down, remains to be seen.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Activision Gains on Report CEO Kotick May Quit if Issues Not Fixed Soon

Investing.com – Activision Blizzard stock (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded nearly 3% higher in Monday’s premarket on a report in The Wall Street Journal that Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick has hinted at leaving the company if he can't quickly resolve issues surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct by senior staff. Kotick, who has...
BUSINESS
cogconnected.com

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Considers Quitting if Misconduct Continues

Activision Blizzard is under fire amid workplace misconduct allegations. These include sexual harassment, abuse towards employees, and general workplace misconduct. The company has received a lot of backlash over how they have handled the accusations. CEO Bobby Kotick recently gave a public statement on the subject. Kotick stated he would...
BUSINESS
videogameschronicle.com

Activision Blizzard staff and players are petitioning for Bobby Kotick’s resignation

A significant number of Activision Blizzard employees and players are petitioning for the company’s CEO Bobby Kotick to step down following recent misconduct allegations. A staff petition calling for Kotick’s resignation launched on Thursday and had been signed by over 1,300 Activision Blizzard employees at the time of publication. It...
BUSINESS
Videogamer.com

Xbox’s Phil Spencer & PlayStation’s Jim Ryan reportedly criticise Activision Blizzard response in wake of Bobby Kotick allegations

Reported internal staff emails from heads of both Xbox and PlayStation have criticised the response from Activision Blizzard following a report earlier this week accusing its CEO Bobby Kotick of knowing and being involved in harassment at the company. According to Bloomberg, Xbox’s Phil Spencer has reportedly sent an internal...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Over 1300 Activision Blizzard workers demand “removal of Bobby Kotick”

A petition has been signed by over 1300 Activision Blizzard employees, demanding that CEO Bobby Kotick resigns. As spotted by Kotaku, a petition by the ABK Workers Alliance – which is made up of Activision Blizzard employees – has gathered signatures from 1300 fellow workers. The document demands that Bobby Kotick “remove himself as CEO of Activision Blizzard” and asks that “shareholders be allowed to select the new CEO without the input of Bobby”.
BUSINESS
NME

Activision Blizzard stock plummets after Bobby Kotick allegations

Activision Blizzard shares are on track for a 19-month low following allegations that CEO Bobby Kotick knew about sexual misconduct claims. A new report alleges that Kotick, who has been CEO of Activision Blizzard since its inauguration in 2008, knew about sexual misconduct claims at the company for years. These...
BUSINESS
NME

Activision reportedly says zero-tolerance won’t apply to Bobby Kotick allegations

Activision Blizzard leadership has reportedly told employees that the company’s “zero-tolerance policy” will not be applied to CEO Bobby Kotick because it has “no evidence” to prove recent claims made against him. In a company-wide meeting, Game Developer (thanks, VGC) reports that leadership within Activision Blizzard answered several pre-screened questions...
BUSINESS
massivelyop.com

Some Activision-Blizzard shareholders join calls for Bobby Kotick’s ouster

Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal published an explosive piece that compounded the ongoing Activision-Blizzard sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits and scandal. The Journal detailed accusations against CEO Bobby Kotick himself, including the fact that he threatened to have an assistant killed, as well as asserted that he knew about but withheld multiple incidents and lawsuits at Activision from stockholders. The report also included quotes from former company executive Jen Oneal, who quit the company after a three-month stint co-heading Blizzard, during which she said she was “tokenized, marginalized, and discriminated against.” The exposé led to a walkout by Activision-Blizzard employees yesterday and demands from the internal workers alliance, A Better ABK, that Kotick step down or be removed under his own “zero tolerance” policy. Kotick refused, and the ATVI board of directors issued a statement supporting him.
LABOR ISSUES
PlayStation LifeStyle

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan Doesn’t Believe Activision Blizzard Has Properly Addressed Allegations Made Against Bobby Kotick and the Publisher

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan doesn’t believe that Activision Blizzard is “properly address[ing] the situation” regarding yesterday’s Wall Street Journal article alleging that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick not only knew about and hid sexual misconduct at the company, but has also mistreated women and employees himself. Ryan’s statement comes via...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick threatened to have his former assistant killed, according to a bombshell new investigation

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick threatened to have his former assistant killed, according to a WSJ report. "Mr. Kotick quickly apologized 16 years ago," an Activision representative said. Kotick reportedly knew for years about claims of sexual harassment and rape at his company. In 2006, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly left...
BUSINESS
