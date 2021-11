NONFICTION is a lifestyle beauty brand from Korea for the most honest version of you that is unaffected by social media fads and trends. South Korea is an expert at coming up with trends related to beauty and fashion. One of the latest offerings from this country is the lifestyle brand called NONFICTION. This company believes in the concept of staying in touch with reality. Social media has created trouble for everyone, and false beauty standards are the new fad. They want to reconnect with originality through fragrances. Harnessing the power of scents, this company manufactures a range of skincare and beauty products. These will help you escape from the fake world. You can feel tranquil and peaceful with the ethereal scents from NONFICTION.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO