Artangel – the British public art commissioning organisation – has appointed Mariam Zulfiqar as its new director – Zulfiqar has been heading up the National Arts Programme at Forestry England with a focus on art and ecology; previously she has also worked as an independent curator for Chiswick House and Gardens and deputy director and chief curator for UP Projects. James Lingwood and Michael Morris, longtime Artangel co-directors, stepped down earlier this year after thirty years. Zulfiqar will take up the new role in January 2022. Zulfiqar said in a statement: ‘I have been following the work of Artangel since I went to see Michael Landy’s Breakdown in Oxford Street in 2001. At the time, I was studying Public Art at Chelsea College of Art. Since then, Artangel’s work has continued to exemplify what ambition and excellence looked like in this area of the arts. To be appointed director of an organisation I admire greatly is an honour, and I am excited to bring my focus on social and environmental issues to its future programming.’

