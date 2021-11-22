ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Lucky to be Alive!

Pumping gas is a routine we do in our everyday lives. Tanner Hoskins was enjoying his day off from work Thursday and stopped at Speedway to fill up his truck and lawnmowers. Hoskins, 26, of Manchester, an employee with the Transportation Cabinet and sports editor of this newspaper, also has his...

Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
Indy100

Amazon delivery driver lucky to be alive after train slices his van in two in dramatic crash

An Amazon delivery driver is lucky to be alive after a train sliced his van in two on his 33rd birthday.The crash happened last Wednesday near Ixonia in Wisconsin.Driver Alexander Evans told WISN 12 News that when the Amtrak train smashed into his van, he felt air and pressure. Still in shock, he told the reporter: “I didn’t know what to feel”. In a now-deleted Facebook post, Evans posted pictures of the wreckage to his page, as well as a map showing how his route took him across a railway crossing.Speaking to the reporter, he said he checked the...
ACCIDENTS
Sandusky Register

Car crash victim alive

SANDUSKY — The woman involved in a serious traffic crash last week in downtown Sandusky is alive, receiving treatment in a hospital. Ariel D. Palmer, 29, was a passenger in the same crash that killed local businessman Cesare Avallone, 45. Sandusky police Chief Jared Oliver told the Register that, as...
SANDUSKY, OH
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thecinemaholic.com

Where Are Travis and Gregory McMichael Now?

In February 2020, an unarmed 25-year-old Ahmaud Marquez Arbery was jogging through Satilla Shores, a neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia, when he was pursued and shot to death by three local men. One of them had filmed the incident, yet it still took nationwide cries of outrage over racial injustice and about ten weeks for the investigators to make the arrests. After more than a year, though, as examined on ABC’s ’20/20,’ Gregory McMichael, his son Travis, and William “Roddie” Bryan, have finally faced the law. So, here’s what we know of the father-son duo now.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Gossip

Thomas Wells, Former X Factor Star, Dead After Horrifying Accident

The world of reality television is in mourning. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other well-known singing competitions back in the day, died on November 13, his wife Jessica has confirmed on Facebook. He was 46 years old. "I feel like it's not real but I know...
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
kvrr.com

Boy ‘lucky to be alive’ after assault in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An East Grand Forks man is facing felony child abuse charges after court documents say he assaulted a 3-year-old boy in his care, leaving him with bleeding on the brain. The criminal complaint against 28-year-old Rogelio Anguiano says police responded Wednesday to a home...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
Anita Durairaj

A rare medical case of the woman with 4 legs

Myrtle CorbinPicture by Charles Eisenmann; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. It was a very rare medical case but Josephine Myrtle Corbin was born in 1868 as a dipygus. The dipygus is the rarest case of conjoined twinning where the parasitic twin is completely enclosed in the body of the healthy twin. The result is a severe congenital deformity where the legs and pelvis become duplicated.
boreal.org

Remains of missing mother found Saturday

The remains of the 33-year-old mother of four Ashley Miller Carlson, who had been missing since Sept. 23, were found Saturday. Carlson was last seen near the Lake Lena community, on the Mille Lacs Band's reservation. Two months later, after spending the day on scene, law enforcement confirmed her remains were found there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama woods

An Alabama sheriff is trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods. The packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "I currently have a...
ALABAMA STATE
newschain

Two men arrested after disappearance of mother of two

Two men have been arrested after the “suspicious” disappearance of a mother of two, Kent Police said. Officers are treating Alexandra Morgan’s disappearance as a potential murder inquiry. Ms Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst Kent, was last seen at a petrol station close to nearby Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 86 Happened ‘Short Time’ After Deputy Tried To Stop Driver, Sheriff’s Office Says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deadly head-on crash that happened Friday morning on Highway 86, just east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of a Ford Mustang were both killed in the crash. State records show the driver of the Hyundai, Greg Mosely, had a lengthy criminal history — including previous instances of eluding police, as well as child endangerment. (credit: CBS) The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 26-year-old Cary Gertie from Elizabeth. Cary Gertie (courtesy: Trisha Gertie) Police say Mosley, 33, from Denver, was driving the Hyundai. His two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were transported to Parker Adventist with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a stop on the Hyundai and pursued the vehicle for “about 10 seconds,” with lights and sirens, before terminating the pursuit. The sheriff’s office did not specify why they attempted to stop the driver. On Saturday, Gertie’s mother shared photos of a growing roadside memorial to her son at the crash scene. (credit: Trisha Gertie)
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

