SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad, a leader in the development of medical imaging software, today announced a partnership with CureMetrix, Inc., a pioneering healthcare technology company that delivers artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for radiology. Novarad's imaging tools, integrated with the CureMetrix AI-driven women's health suite of tools for mammography, will be distributed nationally in the U.S. Novarad will be the exclusive PACS distributor of CureMetrix AI for small and midsized imaging centers and hospitals.

HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO