Online Shoppers Urged to Watch Out For Black Friday Fraud

By FICO
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Black Friday sales shopping is likely to be impacted by supply chain issues, shipping delays and lingering fears of entering crowded shopping centres and high streets, all of which will inject a heightened level of stress and panic buying into the...

WTRF- 7News

Watch out for scammers this Cyber Monday

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) There is no question whether online shopping is the new norm. Increasingly, online shopping platforms have been growing and the ability to use them has become easier.   As Cyber Monday approaches, it is important to protect yourself while online shopping. Unsafe online sites can distribute your personal and financial information and when purchasing an item, you could get […]
TechRadar

This Amazon scam could trick even the most savvy shoppers

Cybercriminal groups are launching new scams designed to capitalize on shopping fever ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season, researchers have warned. In a blog post, researchers from security firm Avanan described one such campaign, first launched last month, in which fraudsters spoofed Amazon order notification emails. The objective...
France
Paypal
Germany
Google
Amazon
‘Buy now, pay later’ is booming. But companies are facing pressure to change.

This holiday season, merchants are poised to use "buy now, pay later" like never before. Not just a hot new payments or ecommerce feature, it's also a key marketing feature to drive more sales for merchants. The growth has been quick. Consumers are expected to make $100 billion in "buy now, pay later" purchases in 2021, up from $24 billion in 2020, and could increase up to 15 times its current volume by 2025.
Switch bank accounts now if you want best freebies, consumers told

If you are thinking of switching bank accounts to grab the £100-£130 cash incentives on offer, you had better get your skates on as the best deals are fast disappearing. The financial data firm Moneyfacts warned this week that consumers only had a few days to take advantage of NatWest’s £100 cashback offer, which is to be withdrawn on 2 December. There are fewer than three weeks left to grab the £125 cash incentive to switch to Halifax’s Reward Account. This offer ends on 14 December.
Black Friday Weekend Is Here: These Are the Best Deals to Shop Online Right Now

Black Friday weekend is here and there are thousands of deals that are still live, with new savings on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, fitness accessories and smart home devices. Brand name laptops, headphones and speakers are also expected to be on sale — many from brands that rarely offer discounts. A survey from retail data and coupon site, RetailMeNot, found that 83% of shoppers plan to get an early start on their holiday shopping this year, making Black Friday weekend a perfect opportunity to finish off your holiday list. Here’s what to know about the best Black Friday weekend deals for...
Investors Are Downbeat as Shopping Starts: Black Friday Update

It’s crunch time for U.S. retailers as masses of shoppers return to in-person shopping after the long, pandemic-induced hiatus. This year is shaping up to be another record for overall spending. But there’s a long list of concerns, which have been reinforced in recent weeks by a series of uneven earnings reports. Will retailers have enough products to meet high demand as shipping containers pile up at ports? Will consumers be willing to pay more for their merchandise amid rising prices and scarce discounts? And will companies have enough manpower to handle the expected rise in spending?
Anti-Black Friday groups push for greener, less consumerist future

While many US and European shoppers went on a spree on Black Friday, some groups hit out with boycotts and campaigns against what they deem unfair business practices and the unbridled consumerism of the end-of-year holidays. In the United States, the day after Thanksgiving -- celebrated the fourth Thursday in November -- is marked by frenzied deal-snagging as retailers offer sales to kick off holiday shopping in earnest, with European companies jumping on the bandwagon in recent years. Adobe's holiday season shopping forecast expects $910 billion in global online spending in November and December, an 11 percent increase over 2020, despite inflation and supply chain disruptions. But while shoppers opened their wallets, some workers, organisations and retailers were taking a stand against what they see as the extreme excesses of Black Friday.
'Buy now, pay later' apps help shoppers finance holiday wishlists

TAMPA, Fla. — The holiday shopping season is here, and while you've probably heard of layaway plans, where a store holds an item while you pay it off a little at a time, there’s a shift in the economy where more online financing companies are letting shoppers get their wish list right away and interest-free.
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

