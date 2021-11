“Nothing in life is free” and never a more true statement than in the world of football. I imagine most Evertonians will expect the club to consider the free agent transfer market next summer not least because of the Financial Fair Play and Premier League profit & loss implications. There’s no fee to pay to another club but usually there is still a signing-on fee for the player maybe up front but sometimes spread across the duration of the new contract to be offered. As an added incentive for players, sometimes they are offered higher wages than would be normal to entice them to run out their current contracts, such as the Blues did with Bernard.

