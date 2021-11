HANK’S HONEYS: Think about it. The Jets have allowed 45, 45, 31 and 54 points over their last four games. The Dolphins have allowed 10, 9, 26 (against the Bills) and 30. It’s that simple. The Miami QB situation is strange. Neither Tua Tagovailoa nor Jacoby Brissett are completely healthy. But even the plodding Dolphins should be able to have some success against these guys. Joe Flacco isn’t going to be lighting up the Miami defense, which has allowed just one TD each of the last two weeks. He’s going to be checking down an awful lot. The Fish have a decent secondary and can create turnovers.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO