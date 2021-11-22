ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Paul talks inflation, Build Back Better

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan is now in the hands of the U.S. Senate and Senator Rand Paul says he believes the bill will eventually pass without a single Republican supporting it. Paul joined the Greg Dunker Show to discuss how he believes it will play out...

Sen. Rand Paul: Ky. will lose workforce following vaccine mandate, masks don’t work

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) says 34 percent of Kentucky’s total labor force is at risk of losing their jobs if the vaccine mandate goes into effect. The Kentucky Senator says a vaccine mandate is not necessary as he feels that Kentucky is protected based on the current vaccine rates for the older population, coupled with natural immunity.
Schatz talks infrastructure – ‘really good news’ – Build Back Better

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, who’s in Hawaii for Thanksgiving, called the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill President Joe Biden recently signed into law “really great news.”. During an online livestream Wednesday, Schatz described the measure as “the biggest infrastructure investment on the federal side, certainly, in at least 30 years.”
Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
Intelligence Analysts 'Didn't Understand Donald Trump, How Far He Would Go'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 28, according to the local news site New Jersey.com, a "Stop the Steal" caravan involving dozens of demonstrators traveled around the state for several hours to support Donald Trump and his election claims. The caravan ended at Governor Phil Murphy's home, where the protestors shifted to criticizing COVID shutdowns, calling for the reopening of New Jersey. Festooned with Trump flags and signs, the caravan moved to the sound of honks of encouragement.
Republicans Are Playing Partisan Politics With America’s Top Anti-Semitism Post

Here’s something most Republican voters probably don’t know: For the last four months, a handful of GOP senators have been preventing the confirmation of the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism. This post houses America’s point person for taking on anti-Jewish activities around the globe, but it has been vacant, despite a singularly qualified candidate being nominated for the role. That candidate is Emory professor Deborah Lipstadt. Her résumé speaks for itself. She has authored five books on anti-Semitism, advised the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and been a trenchant public critic of anti-Jewish bigotry from the nationalist right to the socialist left. This past month, she testified as an expert witness at the trial of the alt-right instigators of the racist rally in Charlottesville, where the marchers chanted “Jews will not replace us!” (Last week, a jury fined them over $25 million.) Lipstadt even famously defeated Holocaust denier David Irving in court, in a legal drama that became a Hollywood movie.
