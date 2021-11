LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie chats with Eric Allen from Ed’s Emporium Art Glass Studio to tell us what they do and how easy it can be to make something out of glass. You can take a class on how to blow glass and or mold glass, and you can take any course on glass and take it alone or with a few friends and family. If you want to take a class or see what else they offer, visit www.edsemporium.com.

