Bay Area rapper Berner is releasing his new album GOTTI on December 3rd. The Taylor Gang affiliate had recently revealed that he was suffering from cancer but was determined to finish his new album. “Three weeks ago they founded traces of cancer in a series of blood tests. Today I went in for a procedure hoping to get off easy and found out I have a major fight ahead of me. If you know me, this has always been my biggest fear, but I am content with where I’m at and what I’m facing as well as every possible outcome.”

