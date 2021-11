Louisiana head football coach Billy Napier is one of several high-profile names attached to Florida's coaching search after the decision on Dan Mullen, but Paul Finebaum believes the smoke does not necessarily result in fire for the Gators. Napier has SEC ties after serving under Nick Saban's staff at Alabama and reportedly turned down opportunities at Mississippi State and South Carolina during the 2020 coaching cycle.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO