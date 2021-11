Adele has returned after a six-year hiatus with her fourth studio album, 30, and the "Easy On Me" singer has made a power move in order to ensure that her new music is listened to In the Intended way. Because of pressure from Adele, Spotify no longer makes shuffle the default setting when listeners select an album. Although listeners can still shuffle an album once it has been started, the button has been removed when viewing an album's tracklist.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO