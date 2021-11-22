Skift Aviation Forum Video: The Growing Demand for Puerto Rico

New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams continues to roll deep with the super rich. The club-hopping politician flew to Puerto Rico earlier this month on a plane owned by crypto tycoon—and former controversial presidential candidate—Brock Pierce. According to Politico, which first reported the news, Adams took the G4 plane to San Juan. Adams’ spokesman told The Daily Beast that he traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with the governor and attend a conference; he added that Adams paid the equivalent of a one-way trip on a private flight. “No government or campaign funds were used for his travel or lodging, nor was any part of his travel gifted to him,” the spokesperson said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO