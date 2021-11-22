ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James deserves a significant suspension from the NBA after Isaiah Stewart incident

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXKwb_0d3uIGew00

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt.

A LeBron James closed-fist smash bloodied the face of Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart, leading to a melee that could have been a lot worse had Stewart not been held back by multiple people and slowly pushed to the tunnel on Sunday night.

And the NBA needs to come down significantly on its biggest superstar.

Yes, it was just the second ejection of James’s career. It’s not like he has a history of dirty play.

But angles of the play — particularly this one — show a dangerous strike with force and frustration, not exactly what you learn about how to box someone out for a rebound.

So what’s the punishment here? To me, it’s got to be at least three to four games, which seems “significant” given context. If Nikola Jokic got one game for a retaliatory push of Marcus Morris, there has to be more here.

Here’s my logic: Stewart deserves a game off for escalating and refusing to leave the court in a relatively peaceful manner. James can’t get a single game too. And while assessing intent can be hard — James’ teammate Anthony Davis said the cut to Stewart’s eye wasn’t on purpose — James is still responsible for his actions either way.

No superstar treatment here. That could have been even worse for Stewart and the NBA can’t be lenient from that perspective.

Quick hits: What we learned from Week 11 … Russell Westbrook was part of that LeBron-Stewart melee …

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1pF6_0d3uIGew00
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

— Chrstian D’Andrea breaks down what we learned about the NFL in Week 11, including takes on the surging Chiefs.

— NBA fans roasted Russell Westbrook for his reaction during the LeBron-Stewart altercation. Westbrook was also stunned after he learned he’d been T’d up.

— Fans were thrilled to see video of Tiger Woods’ progress on the golf course as he slowly returns from a horrific car crash nearly a year ago.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Charles Curtis
Person
Tiger Woods
ClutchPoints

Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s 1-word response to LeBron James’ playing status vs. Giannis, Bucks

LeBron James has been out of action for the Los Angeles Lakers for two weeks now and despite some fear that the four-time NBA champ could be sidelined for up to two months due to an abdominal strain, recent reports suggest that he’s closing in on a return. LA’s next game will be a marquee matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, and it looks like there’s a small chance LeBron could actually suit up in that one.
NBA
The Spun

Frank Vogel Has Unfortunate Update On Lakers Star Anthony Davis

It looks like Lakers star Anthony Davis won’t take the floor against the Pacers on Wednesday night. Per Los Angeles Lakers reporter Harrison Faigen, coach Frank Vogel says Davis is “likely out” with a fever. “Frank Vogel says LeBron will play. AD is most likely out,” Faigen tweeted. “His fever...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marcus Morris#Lebron Stewart#Chiefs
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy