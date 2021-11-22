ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorothy Marie Eckert Eades

Urbanna Southside Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorothy Marie Eckert Eades, 95, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, after a brief battle with leukemia, one month shy of her 96th birthday at the home of her daughter in Hayes. She was born on Dec. 19, 1925 to Frank L. and Regina Beck Eckert. Dorothy attended...

www.ssentinel.com

