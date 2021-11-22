Dorothy Marie Eckert Eades

Dorothy Yearout, 78, left us on November 21, 2021, with her children by her side at ARH hospital in Beckley, WV. Dorothy was born June 03, 1943 in Radford, Virginia. After her marriage to the love of her life, Jesse Yearout, they moved to Beckley, WV to raise their seven children together. Dorothy is survived by her children: Samuel Snead of Beckley, Elizabeth Eddinger of Beckley, Laura Vest of Beckley, Julie Acord of Charlotte,NC, Steven Snead of Lincolnton, NC, Crystal Holshouser of Josephine, and Jesse Allen Yearout of Charleston, WV. She is the grandmother of 22 children and many great grandchildren. A kind and caring woman, Dorothy devoted a majority of her time and energy as a caretaker of her family members. She had a smile that won hearts and lightened every room. Dorothy spent her recent few remaining years in the company of her daughter, Laura. Following Dorothy’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service. However, in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dorothy’s memory to Blue Ridge Funeral Home in Beckley, WV.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO