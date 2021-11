The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is back in 2021, and closer to its old grandeur once again. Unlike last year that was more of an edited production for tradition’s sake, this year will once again be a live parade with the Radio City Rockettes, floats, balloons, and yes, Santa Claus. While the in-person event will still have certain restrictions, including no parade participants under 12 years old, families and friends will be able to gather around the television as the holiday season makes its entrance, strolling down 34th Street. Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 online here.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO