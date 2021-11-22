Waste Management announces route schedule for Thanksgiving week

Transfer stations, recycling centers, and landfill will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. This annual closure also includes the East Hawai‘i Organics Facility, the West Hawai‘i Organics. Facility, the Hilo Reload Station, the HI-5 redemption centers at County facilities, and the Reuse Centers. “We...
Christmas is almost here; and area cities are getting ready for tree lightings and parades.
Wrens has scheduled a tree lighting for Saturday, Nov. 27, at 5:30 p.m. and its parade for Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m.
Wadley will hold its tree lighting Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. in the parking lot...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The City of South Bend has announced the upcoming holiday trash pick-up schedule and the end of the season for yard waste pick-up. During the week of Nov. 22, Thursday’s trash and yard waste collection will be delayed by one day due to Thanksgiving. Service is set to take place on Nov. 26.
Collection services to be delayed by one day in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Oceanside CA— Waste Management of North County and Coast Waste Management’s curbside service schedule will be delayed by one day beginning on Thursday, November 25, and through the remainder of the week, in observance of Thanksgiving.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thanksgiving meals cost more than ever. The American Farm Bureau says the turkey centerpiece of the holiday took the biggest jump, with the price going up about a $1.50 per pound. The bureau also reports the price for the entire meal went up by...
During the week of the Thanksgiving holiday: Refuse will be on schedule Monday through Wednesday, rest of the week one day late, Recycling on schedule Tuesday and Wednesday, rest of the week one day late; Yard Waste on its normal collection schedule. During the week of the Thanksgiving holiday: Refuse...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new push in New York City to ease congestion created by delivery trucks.
City Council has passed multiple new measures to stop online delivery trucks from blocking streets and sidewalks.
Part of the plan includes loading-only parking spots in neighborhoods.
The legislation also calls for micro-distribution centers, which would allow drivers to unload packages from large trucks onto smaller vehicles for home drop-off.
Volunteers in Bay St. Louis got together to share the Thanksgiving festivities by giving out free meals to anyone in the community. The luncheon took place at the Bay St. Louis community hall and served about 600 meals to people along the coast. The meals included turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, salad and a variety of desserts. Residents could either come in to eat, pick up a meal or even have meals delivered to them. This was the 36th time this luncheon was held but the first time at the new venue.
The Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals has approved the city's request to demolish a 129-year-old historic building that once was the site of the Wright brothers' first bike shop. The city wants to tear down the site because the building has deteriorated to a point where it can no longer be maintained and redeveloped, the Dayton Daily News has reported. Public safety concerns have also been raised by some who fear the building could collapse.
People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
Many coastal residents got an early start to their post-Thanksgiving meal workouts this morning at the 10th Annual Fit-First Turkey Trot. The trot began and finished at the train depot in Bay St. Louis and consisted of both a 5k run and a one mile run with people of all ages invited. 375 total runners participated in the events. This race is put on to help benefit the friends of the animal shelter in Hancock county. The shelter collected donations of food, toys and more at the trot and gave advice to people about adopting a pet. Runners were also given free drinks and breakfast after the race.
Family for a day – That’s the message behind the 7th annual Fat Bottom BBQ Thanksgiving meal giveaway. Hundreds of people filed into the Biloxi restaurant, where they feasted on a traditional holiday meal that included dessert and a drink. The meal was free to everyone who walked through the...
In just over a month, Santa Claus will make his trek across the globe, but before then he’s stopping by Biloxi for the Beau Rivage’s annual Brunch with Santa. For this year’s event, there is an exclusive BR Prime Table package available for purchase and the proceeds benefit Toys for Tots.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council on Tuesday approved plans for a big expansion project for the New York Blood Center. The center wants to turn its three-story headquarters on East 67th Street on the Upper East Side into a 16-story, state-of-the-art life sciences hub in the middle of a residential street.
