Waste Management announces route schedule for Thanksgiving week

Many coastal residents got an early start to their post-Thanksgiving meal workouts this morning at the 10th Annual Fit-First Turkey Trot. The trot began and finished at the train depot in Bay St. Louis and consisted of both a 5k run and a one mile run with people of all ages invited. 375 total runners participated in the events. This race is put on to help benefit the friends of the animal shelter in Hancock county. The shelter collected donations of food, toys and more at the trot and gave advice to people about adopting a pet. Runners were also given free drinks and breakfast after the race.

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO