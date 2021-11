Dear Ken: One of the springs on my garage door is broken. Is this something I can fix? — Mitch. Answer: I wouldn’t. Those springs are wound to a high degree of tension so they can lift the door (the electric opener contributes only a small portion of the lift). When they are installed, they are wound with a steel bar hand over hand. One slip or a moment of inattention and you’ve got a broken arm — or worse. So leave this job to the experts.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 8 DAYS AGO