Dry conditions are returning to the region as the isolated showers move off to the east. By tonight, the disturbance moves east of the region and northwesterly wind flow returns, bringing in slightly colder air. On Monday, high pressure then begins to build into the region from the west and dominates through the rest of the period with weak northerly winds. Clouds will continue to linger over the region through this evening before starting to slowing clear out from northwest to southeast as the dry front moves through the region.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO